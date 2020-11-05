Setting the tone for the season: Huskies prepare for another ‘slugfest’ with Bears

In the past two meetings between the Washington football team and California — both narrow Cal victories — neither offense has scored more than 20 points. This season, with the Huskies’ quarterback conundrum and lock-down defensive unit, UW head coach Jimmy Lake doesn’t see any reason to expect anything different
“It’s gonna be a slugfest,” he said in a press conference Wednesday. “The last two games have been just brutal, defensive fights to the end, and I’m expecting the same thing to happen Saturday night.”
If the Huskies want to avoid a third-straight defeat at the hands of the Golden Bears, they’ll need to find a better way into the end zone. Despite totalling 348 yards of offense in 2019, Washington managed just one offensive touchdown and couldn’t cap off deep drives into opponent territory, instead settling for four field goals inside the Cal 35-yard line — two of which came in the fourth quarter .
The only success the UW found on offense came on the ground, totalling 186 rush yards. This season, with four guys apparently splitting practice snaps at quarterback throughout fall camp and a solid batch of returning tailbacks, the Huskies will continue to rely on a barrage of physical running backs for offensive success.
With senior tailback Kamari Pleasant topping out the preseason depth chart and sophomore Richard Newton primed to build on his breakout 2019 season, hopes for another dominant rushing performance remain high.
“It’s a really exciting room — we have a stable of running backs,” Lake said. “I mean, we’ve got some guys back there. As you guys know, we play more than one, and you’ll see more than one on Saturday night.”
The emphasis remains on physicality and toughness, and new offensive coordinator John Donovan is excited to test his new scheme. He wants to control the line of scrimmage at the point of attack, and with junior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland leading the pack, Donovan feels confident in his team’s ability to drive down the field by utilizing a strong ground game.
“Our line — they’re gonna dictate the run game,” he said. “Coach Lake’s got a philosophy that you’ve gotta be physical as a team. I think those guys up front appreciate that mentality because there’s gonna be points in games where you’re gonna have to control the line of scrimmage.”
Still, if they want to punch the ball over the goal line rather than settling for field goals, the Huskies need to be more effective in the red zone, an area of the field which has been their kryptonite during the past two seasons against Cal.
In fact, the UW hasn’t scored a touchdown from inside the Bears’ 20-yard line since Jake Browning threw a touchdown in the first quarter of the 2018 matchup. Last year, they got within Cal’s 5-yard line twice — including a fourth-and-1 at the 2-yard line — and settled for field goals on both occasions.
“You gotta make a play in the red zone,” Donovan said. “Everything happens faster down there — there’s tighter windows, there’s tighter coverage. Sometimes you can’t always just run it in there. Sometimes guys gotta make plays throwing the ball.”
However, the guy — or guys — who will be throwing the ball Saturday night are still yet to be determined. But the quarterback controversy doesn’t necessarily stand out as a particularly earth-shattering development in a season which has been engulfed in uncertainty.
Between a global pandemic and some serious personnel turnover, a lot has changed since the last time the Huskies played in Berkeley. And Lake has a short memory when it comes to defeats.
“This year is completely different than any of the last two years,” Lake said. “There’s different coordinators, there’s different players, and this is a different team — just like they have a different team.
While Lake’s role has changed, too, his mentality hasn’t. After a long gap between last year’s lightning-delayed defeat and Saturday’s primetime battle in Berkeley, the first-year head coach had ample time to prepare his team for a chance at redemption.
“We don’t focus on what has happened in the past,” Lake said.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
