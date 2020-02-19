Wynn faces coaching mentor as USC visits

Washington women’s basketball head coach Jody Wynn took the reins in 2017, the same year Mark Trakh returned to USC after six years at New Mexico State. They’ll coach on opposing Pac-12 benches for the fourth time Feb. 21, but they have a much longer history.
“It’s always special to reconnect with him,” Wynn said. “He’s been in my life since I was 10-years-old.”
Trakh coached Wynn to three state championships at Brea Olinda High School in Orange County, California. She joined his staff as an assistant at Pepperdine after finishing her own career at USC as a player.
After eight seasons in Malibu, she moved east with Trakh back to USC. There, she served as senior assistant, recruiting coordinator, and head of scouting before moving onto her own head coaching job at Long Beach State.
“He’s allowed me to grow from player to coach and put me in position to be successful,” Wynn said.
Matching up against USC always means a little more for Wynn. She has yet to get the best of her mentor on the court. The Huskies have played USC three times since she took the helm of the program but still hasn't managed a win against the Trojans.
They came the closest a few weeks ago in LA, losing in overtime 81-78 after blowing a 34-25 halftime lead.
“It was an overtime game at USC a few weeks ago, and one we could’ve won,” Wynn said. “We are looking forward to another shot at them.”
Wynn isn’t just looking forward to another opportunity to beat USC, of course.
“[Trakh] is obviously a great mentor and near and dear friend,” she said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him and saying hi to him in person.”
Wynn says she and Trakh talk and text regularly. He’s the godfather to her children and the person who shaped her basketball career. She credits him with instilling her competitive mindset and teaching her the value of hard work.
Trakh, a former English teacher at Wynn’s alma mater, has taught her a lot in the decades they’ve known each other.
“There’s too many things I’ve learned from him to list,” Wynn said. “But the biggest is how to be a good person and do things right, be thankful for your opportunity.”
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
