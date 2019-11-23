‘We’re all frustrated’: Poor first half nixes UW’s chances in loss to Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Asked to describe the first half offensive performance in the Washington football team’s 20-14 loss to Colorado, head coach Chris Petersen was as blunt as he’s been all season.
“About as poor as I have seen on offense in a long, long time,” he said.
The Huskies (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) put up a goose egg in the opening frame, with just 91 total yards. The numbers don’t get any better from there.
On six first-half drives, the UW went three-and-out four times, and threw an interception on another that sabotaged an otherwise good drive in the red zone.
“It’s tough,” quarterback Jacob Eason said. “You go out there and you practice every week and you perform your all and sometimes that’s the game, you either win or lose. You have to learn from all your losses and learn from all your wins… we have to get better.”
The junior was sacked five times, facing the Buffalo pressure on a consistent basis in third-down situations. After the game, the Huskies said that they had expected that heavy blitz package, but couldn’t execute against it.
On the other side of the ball, the defense had done a decent job of limiting damage early in the half, but gave up a touchdown late in the half on a 39-yard bomb from Steven Montez that UW corner Trent McDuffie had ideal position on. Instead of an interception, McDuffie let Laviska Shenault Jr. snag the ball behind him and open up a 13-0 lead entering halftime.
The Buffaloes (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12) ended up outgaining the Huskies 252-91 in the first half alone.
“That kind of thing happens,” safety Myles Bryant said. “You get that week off and you don’t get that tackling feel, you’re trying to limit guys. Even then, that’s not an excuse. We need to go out and execute and get ball carriers on the ground.”
The offense managed to score on its first two possessions of the second half to bring it to a one-score game — with Colorado returning the favor on a run-ladden, punishing drive — but both drives were strenuous and took over five minutes of precious game time.
The Huskies had a chance to take the lead after an Aaron Fuller punt return gave them prime field position at the CU 37-yard line. But a botched trick play, minimal run gain, and sack forced the Huskies to punt.
“We have to avoid getting in those third-and-long situations, those fourth-and-long situations,” Eason said. “Especially late in the game. It’s easier to manage a third-and-short then a third-and-11 or 12. We have to figure that out as an offense and get ready for the Apple Cup.”
After the punt, Colorado was able to pick up a devastating third-and-long and salt the game away with conversion after conversion. The offense never got another chance as the Buffaloes took away over five minutes.
Even after the bye week, Washington’s offense just hasn’t seemed to figure out how to move the ball consistently, despite showing glimpses of promise.
“There’s positive stuff we do,” tight end Cade Otton said. “It’s just the inconsistency and not executing at inopportune times. That’s what wins and losses come down too.”
Eason finished just 21-of-36 for 206 yards and one touchdown. His costly interception in the first half likely cost UW at least three points.
The offense, as a whole, managed 32 rushing yards, averaging one yard a carry. Asked about the run game woes, Petersen again couldn’t provide an answer.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I gotta look at that, I really don’t. That’s our game, it really is… the guys were not executing, for sure. It’s not a bunch of new schemes or anything like that.”
With just one game left in the regular season against Washington State, the UW has a short week to prepare for the home contest and Senior Day on Friday. With less time to prepare, it’s likely that this may be the most frustrated UW has been all season.
“We’re all frustrated,” Petersen said. “You wouldn’t be on this team, your not part of this program if you’re not frustrated right now.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
