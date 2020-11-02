Pro Husky Highlights: Rapp performs in primetime, Pan gears up for Augusta, and Yan finishes strong

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes every Monday while we wait for the return of college athletics.
Taylor Rapp: Los Angeles Rams, NFL
Another week in the NFL gone by, another impressive showing by a former UW defensive back. While Budda Baker was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month, free safety Taylor Rapp also stood out last week.
Rapp, who is currently in his second year with the Los Angeles Rams, shone in front of a national audience during Monday Night Football, coming up with a key end-zone interception in the third quarter of the Rams’ eventual win against the Chicago Bears. The impressive tip-drill interception marked the third career pick for Rapp, who was the Rams’ third leading tackler during the 2019–2020 campaign .
Troy Hill and Taylor Rapp combine on the end zone INT!
📺: #CHIvsLAR on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/3oWB2RFTjr pic.twitter.com/2GV9pA6EZ7
Rapp last suited up for the Huskies in 2018, when he was awarded with First-Team All-American honors, before deciding to forgo his senior year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.
He will next take the field when the Rams square off against the Seahawks on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles.
Cheng-Tsung Pan: PGA
While 2015 UW graduate Cheng-Tsung Pan has not played competitive golf in over four weeks, the coming days are of the utmost significance as he prepares to make his debut at Augusta in the 2020 Masters beginning Nov. 12.
Pan is among the most decorated golfers in UW history, amassing a school-record eight victories during his time with the Huskies. Since turning pro in 2015, he’s finished in first-place once in 112 events.
The most recent PGA performance for Pan — who has already played in three of golf’s four major tournaments this year — came at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas where he made the cut and shot even-par in his final round .
Jing Yan: LPGA
In other golf news, Jing Yan finished two-over par after four days at the LPGA Drive on Championship in Georgia, with a final round that included four birdies.
While Yan’s stint with the Huskies was brief — lasting just the 2014–15 season — the former top recruit in UW women’s golf history helped lead the Dawgs to the country’s number one overall ranking. Though she is still searching for her first victory on the LPGA Tour, her young career already includes six top-10 finishes.
The next LPGA Tour event is the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Florida, beginning Nov. 19 .
