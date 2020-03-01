Huskies set a slew of season-bests and program highs against Utah

The No. 13 Washington gymnastics team set a variety of records in a home meet against No. 4 Utah. Despite narrowly suffering their first loss in Pac-12 competition this season, the Huskies saw the highest beam score in program history, another 10.000 for senior Evanni Roberson, and the highest bars score of the season.
Roberson, who was in the anchor position on the beam, landed another perfect 10.000 this season, her first one came just two weeks ago in a meet against Arizona. She also led the all-around position with an overall 39.575.
“I feel really good about myself, obviously I'm a little disappointed because we didn't beat Utah, but that aside this was an amazing week for us,” Roberson said. “I think this is the highest score we've had in a couple years, so we really showed up and we really competed today.”
The Huskies earned their highest beam score in program history with an impressive 49.650. Senior Maya Washington and senior Madison Copiak also scored 9.925 both matching their career-highs.
Sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk also earned her second 9.900 on the beam this season, matching her career-high once again. Each Husky on the beam was consistent in routine earning above a 9.800.
“We work really hard on beam, all of our beam assignments are super tough so it was amazing to see everyone go out there and do what we do every single day in the gym,” Vandenkolk said. “We're a 49.5000-plus beam team, so it was really, really awesome for that to show through tonight.”
On the bars, the Huskies also performed a stellar routine with each Husky earning at the least a 9.800 again. The team scored an overall 49.425, the highest bars score this season with three Huskies earning a 9.900—junior Geneva Thompson, Copiak, and Washington.
On the vault, the Huskies came through with a strong first rotation, but it was the lowest event score of the afternoon. Thompson finished second overall with a 9.875 and Roberson tied for fourth with a 9.850.
As the Huskies are nearing the end of the season, with only three meets left, assistant coach Ralph Rosso believes the team is in a good spot to finish strong and push further for the postseason.
“We feel really good about our competition, we're really proud of the girls, they had a really hard week of training, and they translated it into competition,” Rosso said. “We just took it one event at a time and this is a really good spot for us at this point in season.”
During the final two rotations of the meet, the scores between the Huskies and the Utes were extremely close. The Huskies finished their rotation on the floor, where they earned a high score of 49.475, yet still wasn’t enough to edge the Utes out.
Going into the remaining meets, the main goal the team is keeping in mind is translating their energy and physicality from their routines in competition and remain consistent.
“Consistency; keeping what we did today, again, for the next few competitions, and some girls coming back,” Rosso said. “Just finding consistency and hitting our routines to our maximum potential.”
The Huskies have a road meet at Oregon State this Friday at 7 p.m.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
