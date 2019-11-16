Huskies drop first game of season in Naismith Hall of Fame Classic

Trailing all game, the No. 20 Washington men’s basketball team wasn’t able to recreate the same magic it did against Baylor last week in a 75-62 loss to Tennessee in Toronto.
For the third straight game to start their season, the Huskies (2-1) got off to a poor start in the first half and trailed for the second time in three games at the break. While the offense was actually able to score the most points it had all season, the defense gave up 40 points in the opening frame.
Paced by Jordan Bowden and his game-leading 15 points at the break, the Volunteers (3-0) knocked down five of their eight threes and flew out to a 40-28 lead.
On the UW side of things, just three players registered a point in the scoring column, Nahziah Carter (12), Isaiah Stewart (10), and Jaden McDaniels (6). Carter made Washington’s only three of the first half, on the UW’s seven attempts.
Where in the second half against Baylor, when Washington was able to clamp down on defense and knock down some threes to steal away a victory, the Huskies just couldn’t bring that same energy back to Toronto. They cut the deficit to as close as eight in the second half, but weren’t able to realistically get close enough to complete the comeback.
Carter only contributed six points in the second half, but led the Huskies in scoring again with 18. After 10 first half points from Stewart, he finished with 14 when the final buzzer sounded. Quade Green managed to hit his first two three-pointers of the season, which is a promising sign for the Huskies’ shooting, but on the whole they finished 5-of-18 from distance.
McDaniels struggled again with the ball in his hands, shooting 6-of-17 from the floor and committing five turnovers. McDaniels, Green, and Hameir Wright all fouled out of the game with five fouls.
The UW’s schedule gets relatively easier from here as they’ll head back home for a 7-game homestand covering nearly a month after trips to Alaska and Canada. The first game is this Tuesday against Maine at 8 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
