Fouls not the only problem in UW collapse

After a 66-58 loss to No. 21 Arizona, Washington women’s basketball head coach Jody Wynn wanted to talk about fouls.
Specifically, she wanted to talk about the 26 fouls called on the Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12), and the 11 fouls called on Arizona.
“We gotta get ourselves to the free throw line,” Wynn said. “We were trying but we just didn’t get the call.”
Arizona senior Aari McDonald made more free throws than the Huskies did combined. Washington didn’t shoot a single free throw in the second quarter. The Wildcats (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) went to the line 29 times, and the Huskies only got to shoot 10 free throws.
But the problem went beyond fouls.
“We made more field goals than them, more threes than them,” Wynn said. “We out rebounded them. We turned the ball over way too much… and we sent them to the free throw line way too much.”
The 19-point lead the Huskies put up in the first quarter — a quarter where they kept turnovers and fouls to a minimum — drained away far too quickly. In the final three quarters of the game, Washington turned over the ball 18 times and fouled 23 times.
The Wildcats turned over the ball less in those three quarters than they did in the first quarter alone, starting the game with nine turnovers and only adding seven more through the rest of the game.
Washington turned those nine turnovers into 13 points. In the last three quarters, Arizona turned Washington’s 18 turnovers into 21 points. In a game where defense turned into offense, the Huskies lost by eight points.
“I think we just turned the ball over too much,” senior Mai-Loni Henson said. “We let them get whatever they want and they got out in transition, which is their bread and butter.”
Washington’s shooting went cold after the first quarter. The Huskies made 12 shots in the first quarter and 12 in the rest of the game, going from shooting 63.2% to 29.2% in the final three quarters. That, coupled with rising turnovers, killed their offense.
The Huskies made more field goals than the Wildcats. They made more threes. But most of those points were scored early. Washington’s scoring touch disappeared with three quarters remaining, and the momentum went with it.
At no point were the Dawgs completely out of the game, but it also seemed unlikely they could regain the lead. The fouls put the nail in the coffin.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
