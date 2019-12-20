Huskies buying in on defense in early season

The Washington women’s basketball team has one major difference from last year: its defense. The Huskies, who struggled defensively for much of last season, have made vast improvements from one season to the next, something that’s showing up in the stats.
The Huskies are leading the Pac-12 in steals, with sophomore Haley Van Dyke on top for both the team and the conference with 3.6 per game.
“It’s the same kind of stuff we’ve been doing, just now you’ve had an entire team that’s bought in, and understands that you have to defend to win games and not just outscore our opponents, because we might not be able to do that,” head coach Jody Wynn said.
In addition to better managing its opponents, the defense is also turning into scoring opportunities for Washington. The Dawgs are forcing an average of 24 turnovers a game, and scoring an average 21.1 points off those turnovers.
“Our defense has ignited our offense a little bit,” Wynn said. “We’ve been sharing the ball beautifully. Our assist to turnover ratio is up from last year, and we’re allowing people to shoot an open shot if they’re open.”
That assist to turnover ratio is at 1.1, a jump from last year’s final ratio of 0.8. Wynn attributes that to experience. Players come from high school not having played much defense and Washington’s younger players are starting to pick up new skills after some time playing for Washington.
“Basketball is a game of instincts and reactions,” Wynn said. “You have to be able to read and react. You have to focused in order to do that. You have to know what you’re doing in order to be focused. It’s a little bit of everything.”
The Huskies will play San Francisco on Friday at 6 p.m. and host Vanderbilt on Saturday at 4 p.m. as part of the Husky Classic.
It’ll be Washington’s last action before the conference season begins, and get things in place for the grind of Pac-12 play.
“Same stuff we’ve been emphasizing all year, and that’s communication defensively, getting back in transition, contesting all shots, finishing possessions with rebounds,” Wynn said. “Offensively moving the ball and sharing the ball, better spacing, having that one more pass attitude, sometimes giving up a shot for a better shot… Valuing the basketball, we have to place a lot more value on the basketball and get a good shot every possession.”
