Pro Husky Highlights: Gaskin’s NFL stock rises, Whitcomb, Lamb head to playoffs

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle, so starting this week, The Daily will highlight the exploits of former Washington athletes in our Pro Husky Highlights every Monday while we wait for the return of college athletics.
Myles Gaskin: Miami Dolphins, NFL
Myles Gaskin has emerged as the primary running back for the Miami Dolphins after an impressive start to the season. Through the first three games of the season, Gaskin has featured heavily, running for 152 yards on 38 carries with an additional 91 yards receiving on 15 receptions.
His versatility has earned him the lead role in the early stages of the season, beating out Jordan Howard and Matt Breida. In his most recent performance, the former Washington back led the Dolphins to their first victory of the season, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-13 with a team-high 22 carries and five receptions for 95 total yards. Against the Seahawks a week later, he took 10 carries for 40 yards and added 22 yards on three receptions.
“Myles Gaskin is going to the Pro Bowl based on tonight” - Announcer Joe Buck— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 25, 2020
Gaskin has 11 touches for 52 yards after 2 Miami drives. Dolphins lead the Jaguars 14-0 in the 1st quarter.
pic.twitter.com/7vNo2xfY18
Although Gaskin is Washington’s all-time leader in rushing yards, his emergence in the NFL has been a surprise. As the 234th pick of the 2019 NFL draft, many did not expect Gaskin to play a significant role for the Dolphins, much less become their primary back.
Sami Whitcomb: Seattle Storm, WNBA
A key bench contributor and sharpshooter, Sami Whitcomb continues to make an impact on a championship-caliber team as the Seattle Storm pushes for its second title in the past three years. Whitcomb played in 22 games this season, averaging 16.5 minutes per game and a career high 8.1 points per game.
In possibly her best season since arriving in the WNBA, she dropped 17 points in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Sky on Aug. 10, setting a season high for the league in points in a quarter. She also had a career-high of six threes in a quarter against the Atlanta Dream as her three-point percentage rose to another career high of 38.1%.
The Seattle Storm returns to the court Oct. 6 against the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA finals; however, Whitcomb will not be active, as she is back in Australia for the birth of her child.
SAMI WHITCOMB FROM THE SPACE NEEDLE #StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/IzzhfTv0D5— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 16, 2020
Jake Lamb: Oakland Athletics, MLB
Just a few weeks after Jake Lamb was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 2017 All-Star found a new home of sorts with the Oakland Athletics, filling in for injured star Matt Chapman. While the stay may be temporary, as Chapman returns next season, Lamb has been a key part in the A’s run to the top of the American League West Division Title.
Jake Lamb is a baaaaaaaaaaaaaaad man#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/yX23ClwoVX— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 19, 2020
After hitting just .116 with Arizona, Lamb has rejuvenated his career at the plate, hitting .267 in 13 games with Oakland. Seven of his 12 hits with the A’s have been for extra bases, including three home runs, and the former All-Pac-12 third baseman also has nine RBIs to his name. The A’s held off the Chicago White Sox to advance to the divisional series where they will face the division-rival Houston Astros in a five-game series starting Oct. 5.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.