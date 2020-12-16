Instant: Free throw shooting and turnovers cost Washington in loss to Montana

For the first time since 1994, the Washington men's basketball team lost to Montana after a poor night from the free throw line and first half turnovers doomed the UW to a 66-58 loss.
Washington didn’t get the opening it was looking for. A six-minute, 12-2 Montana run beginning near the 17 minute mark of the first half dug the Huskies (1-5, 0-2 Pac-12) a deep hole, and they entered the break trailing the Grizzlies 33-21. They suffered a further setback when junior Nate Pryor landed awkwardly on his right leg following a drive to the basket, forcing the backup point guard out of the rotation for most of the first half.
However, injuries weren’t the only thing the Huskies struggle with Wednesday night. Just like in its game against Oregon, Washington couldn’t hold onto the ball, turning it over 12 times in the first half. Junior Erik Stevenson was the biggest culprit with four turnovers in the first half.
Early foul trouble also hurt Washington in the first half. Seniors Quade Green and Hameir Wright, who both had three personal fouls by the first half, and two quick fouls against reserve center Riley Sorn put the Huskies in a personnel bind. It also sent Montana to the free throw line several times, where the Grizzlies (2-4, 0-2 Big Sky) shot 11-of-12. In comparison, Washington went 1-of-7 on free throws in the first half.
Green’s foul trouble also deprived Washington’s leading scorer. The senior only played 13 minutes in the first half, and didn’t score a single point, despite averaging 17 points per game entering the contest.
The senior didn’t stay quiet all night though, and Green finally got on the scoreboard two minutes into the second half when he hit a mid-range jump shot. His make was part of a hot start to the second half by the Huskies who pulled within six.
Washington found most of its second-half success in the paint, mainly because of sophomore Nate Roberts, who scored a career-high 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting. He also led the team in scoring at halftime with seven, and added 10 rebounds in an all-around productive night.
The Huskies managed to claw their way back into the game due to their inside presence. They tied the game near the five minute mark, and exchanged baskets with the Grizzlies for three of the final five minutes. However, two big Montana three-pointers from sophomore Josh Vazquez and freshman Brandon Whitney settled Washington's fate, sending the Huskies to their second consecutive loss.
The Huskies will wrap up their nonconference season with a neutral site matchup against Colorado Sunday in Las Vegas at 7 p.m.
