Redemption: Washington presented chance to send message to rest of country

The No. 22 Washington football team simply got outplayed last year against Stanford. Ranked No. 15 in the nation, the 2019 Huskies rolled into Santa Clara and promptly broke down, both on offense and, more importantly, on defense.
This Saturday, UW head coach Jimmy Lake’s hungry pack of returning senior defenders have one more opportunity to get that bad taste out of their mouths in their final game on Montlake.
“The north, for the past six years, has been Stanford-Washington-Stanford-Washington,” Lake said in a press-conference on Tuesday. “This is Stanford we’re talking about here. This is a powerhouse in the north division. This is a game that is a fist-fight as well, every single year, because of their style of play and our style of play.”
For Lake, whoever dominates that style of play comes down to one thing: run defense. The Huskies (3-0) failed to tackle Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett in last year’s game, who steamrolled the UW defense for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Scarlett has since left the program, replaced by sophomore tailback Austin Jones — but much of the Huskies’ core defensive unit from last year’s loss remains the same.
And as the UW looks to reassert itself among the national prominence, that unit’s ability to stifle Jones has implications beyond vengeance.
“I always look at the scoring defense — that’s the number one indicator, in my mind, as who’s the best defense in the Pac-12,” Lake said. “But then you can go directly to stat number two, which is rush defense. Out of our three games right now, we play better run defense than that, and we gotta make sure we shore that up first.”
As of last weekend, Lake’s defense has dominated his highest priority stat-line, allowing the fewest points per game in the Pac-12.
But the run defense — still ranked fourth in the conference — has not shown Lake what he wants to see from a team on the verge of the Pac-12 championship game, trying to push its way into the margins of hope for a College Football Playoff spot.
On Saturday, they have a chance to get back on track against a Stanford team (1-2) ranked dead last in rushing in the Pac-12, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy.
Stanford’s senior quarterback Davis Mills, who carved up the Huskies’ secondary for 293 yards in 2019, and 10th-year head coach David Shaw make for formidable Pac-12 North opponents, regardless of early-season statistics.
“Coach [Shaw] is always gonna have a really good run plan to try to create gaps and create creases in your defense,” Lake said. “But it always starts with stopping the run. We gotta make sure that we stop the run and make them one-dimensional first and foremost.”
To do so, the UW will need a solid performance from its defensive core leaders, seniors with the perfect opportunity to put the nation on notice, announcing themselves as a unit of force in the pacific northwest.
And what better way to do so than on senior gameday, against a Stanford team that churned them up in 2019, riding the electricity of a 24-point comeback win against Utah last weekend?
The status of one of those seniors, though, remains unknown heading into the weekend. Edge rusher Ryan Bowman, playing his fifth season with the Huskies, missed last weekend’s wild win over Utah for unknown reasons, never making an appearance, even on the sidelines.
Lake — shrewd as always — refused to comment on Bowman’s status during this week’s pre-game press conferences. If Bowman misses this Saturday’s game, the Huskies will need more contributions from their young players on senior night.
Regardless of who plays, the UW defensive front doesn’t appear concerned.
“All our guys are ready — it doesn’t matter who’s playing next to us,” UW sophomore defensive lineman Sam Taimani said. “If anyone’s out there with me, I trust that they’ll do their job. It felt good to have [sophomore defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa] back, and I’m excited to just keep ballin' with him and all the young guys.”
This Saturday’s game is not about the young players, though.
It’s about defensive backs Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor, stalwart defensive lineman Josiah Bronson, swiss-army knife edge rusher Bowman — all the seniors who’ve waited for over a year to get their revenge on Stanford and show the rest of the nation what Pac-12 defense really looks like.
It’s for the guys with one more opportunity to storm the field on Montlake for coaches, friends, and families — and for themselves, to leave the playing field after one more game of physical UW football.
“There’s going to be special stuff for those seniors,” Lake said. “We’re going to try to make it as special as we can, obviously without those parents actually being here and their friends and family and all of Husky nation to properly salute those guys and give them applause for everything that they’ve done for this program.”
