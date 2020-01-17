Huskies bring mix of youth and experience into indoor season

The Washington track and field team will open up its indoor season this weekend with the UW Indoor Preview. The Huskies are optimistic for the new season as they look to shake off the rust and start strong this Saturday at the Dempsey Indoor Center.
The Huskies have a team that features many important returning athletes along with a talented group of incoming freshmen. No matter how experienced the athlete, the Washington coaching staff has them focused on putting on a strong performance on Saturday and being able to consistently improve throughout the season.
“We just want to see as many PRs and personal bests as we can,” head coach Andy Powell said. “We want everyone to focus on doing the best they possibly can individually.”
On the women’s side, the team is returning multiple athletes who made it to Nationals last year including senior distance runner Katie Rainsberger, a three-time indoor All-American. It is also the first indoor season at the UW for Olivia Gruver, who holds the NCAA outdoor record in the pole vault, and transferred from Kentucky last season.
“We have a pretty high point scoring ability from a couple individuals,” director of track and field Maurcia Powell said.
The women’s team also features many strong freshmen, including mid-distance runner Carley Thomas who represented Australia at the 2019 World Outdoor Championships. However, the touted freshman’s UW debut will have to wait, as she will sit out the Indoor Preview this weekend.
The men’s team also has a strong mix of seniority and youth heading into the upcoming season. Seniors Mick Stanovsek and Tanner Anderson lead a strong distance team, while senior pole vaulter Chase Smith hopes to return to the NCAA Indoor Championships after a redshirt year in 2019.
“There’s a whole slew of freshmen that we’ve never seen compete,” Andy Powell said. “We had a really good recruiting class.”
Those freshmen will have their first opportunity to compete for the Huskies this Saturday at the UW Indoor Preview. Saturday’s meet will serve as a warmup for the upcoming indoor season, especially for those athletes who haven’t competed since last spring. Most athletes are trying to set a strong baseline to improve on for the rest of the indoor season.
“This is really kind of a first look,” Maurica Powell said.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
