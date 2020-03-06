Rhodes struggles, offense fails to show in series opening loss to Utah Valley

The Washington baseball team’s bats were as cold as the temperature Friday night, as the UW dropped the series opener 7-0 to Utah Valley. The Huskies gave sophomore David Rhodes his first start since his opening day loss to Loyola Marymount, but it was his counterpart, the Wolverine’s Jesse Schmit, who shined on Montlake.
Rhodes wasn’t supposed to start on Friday. Scheduled starter Stevie Emanuels was scratched an hour before the game after suffering a finger injury during his pregame routine, leading to Rhodes getting the call for the Huskies (7-5).
“It was kind of an awkward thing for him,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “We had to do something different which put David behind the eight ball because he wasn’t scheduled to start tonight but nevertheless I think he would tell you that he can be better.”
At first, it seemed to work out. The Canadian had a clean first two frames, striking out two and faced just seven batters. But Rhodes got in trouble in the third.
Freshman Garrett Broussard singled to left with one out, and then stole second after junior Noah Hsue dropped the throw down from catcher Michael Petrie that beat the Utah Valley shortstop by a decent margin. Broussard scored off a single by junior Mitch Moralez, sliding in just before the throw from right fielder Christian Jones.
But that wasn’t all the Wolverines (4-10) had for Rhodes. A single and a walk loaded the bases, before he surrendered another full count walk to give Utah Valley a 2-0 lead. That brought up junior Alexander Marco, who launched Rhodes’ offering deep into the left-center gap past a diving Preston Viltz. Two runs scored easily to make it 4-0, but a quick relay from junior Braiden Ward via senior Ramon Bramasco nailed UVU’s Pacen Hayes at home to end the inning.
“He just didn’t locate his fastball, he got behind, and didn’t throw enough strikes,” Meggs said.
Rhodes only lasted two more innings, exiting the game after the fifth. He gave up four runs on eight hits on 74 pitches. The Canadian struck out four and walked two as he continues to search for the form that earned him the Friday night start as a freshman last season.
The Huskies turned to first-baseman-turned-pitcher Jonathan Schiffer who kept them close enough to threaten in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Schmit Washington loaded the bases with one out. It didn’t phase the Utah Valley ace though, as he fanned Petrie and then Ward to escape with the shutout intact.
That was Schmit’s last action of the day. He shut down the Huskies for seven innings, allowing no runs on six hits. The senior also struck out eight and walked just one on 98 pitches. Washington was able to advance a runner to third in three separate innings, but Schmit never gave up the final 90 feet.
“He’s just not what we’re used to,” Ward said. “He’s a lot more offspeed, a lot more breaking balls, not really a power fastball, but we didn’t compete tonight. We weren’t prepared.”
The Wolverines added three more their tally in the final two innings, with one run charged to Schiffer two going to freshman Alex Giroux to reach the 7-0 final score.
The Huskies didn’t have a single extra base hit on Friday, and went a dismal 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Washington stranded 10 runners on base and no player had more than one hit. The UW struck out a combined 10 times.
“We just need to be confident,” Ward said. “We’re up there scared. We’re up there not doing what we should be doing. We’re not ready. I think we’re going to come back tomorrow, we’re going to be ready to hit, and we’ll try and light the fuse.”
Washington will try to bounce back on Saturday when it returns to face Utah Valley for a doubleheader at Husky Ballpark. The first game starts at 2:05 p.m. with game two scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.