Conference season kicks off as Washington prepares to take on UCLA and USC

Back home from a long trip on the road, the Washington men’s tennis team will take on two ranked opponents this weekend to open the season’s conference play.
The Huskies (8-4) have a challenging weekend ahead as they take on No. 22 UCLA on Friday and No. 1 USC on Sunday.
“We do look forward to every match, but no doubt, I’m always eager for the Pac-12 matches,” head coach Matt Anger said. “UCLA is a school that most of my life I’ve competed against and they’re our first opponent, so I’m really looking forward to that match.”
Freshman Kailuhia Lam shares that same excitement for the start of his first conference season as a Husky.
“I’m just really excited to be playing and to be supporting my team out there,” Lam said. “We’re going to be really competitive this year in conference play. Hopefully, we can be tough and make it hard on the other teams.
During tough matchups last year, Washington was unable to get any points off the Bruins (6-4) or the Trojans (11-1), ending with 4-0 losses in both matches.
But the Huskies are ready to turn the tide of losses during conference matchups.
Despite a mixed start to the season, quality match play and ability to perform well up and down the lineup has been essential to keeping points away from opponents. This weekend’s matchups are a big opportunity for Washington to prove its potential to be a competitive Pac-12 team.
Anger has put particular focus on his players’ concentration on their own game, placing attention on how each individual player can push to perform better with each match, rather than focusing on how to play a particular opponent.
That sentiment will be important during the opening weekend of conference play, which will feature several new tests and competitive matchups for the freshmen and returners alike.
Freshman Brandon Wong, who will play his first Pac-12 match against UCLA’s No. 124 Drew Baird, has a mindset which mirrors that of his coach.
“I’m just focused on playing my game and on what I need to do to contribute to the team,” Wong said. “You can’t really control the conditions or how well your opponent is playing, you just got to focus on yourself.”
The Huskies hope to stick to this mindset and kick off their conference season in dominant fashion as Pac-12 play begins at Nordstrom Tennis Center against UCLA on Friday at 3 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.