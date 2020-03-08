Huskies overcome Buffaloes comeback effort to win third straight match

Despite a late comeback attempt, the No. 30 Washington women’s tennis team capped off the opening weekend of the Pac-12 season with a 4-2 win against a resilient Colorado team.
In singles, the Huskies’ top players showcased their strong form, winning at No. 1 and No. 2. Junior Vanessa Wong won her match convincingly 6-1, 6-2, her 12th win in 14 matches this season.
Wong’s doubles teammate, senior Natsuho Arakawa, quickly followed the first victory with a win of her own. Arakawa jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back, winning her match 6-3, 6-2. This marks her 12th win of the season in straight sets and her 13th overall win. Arakawa remains the only Washington player without a loss in singles this season.
Despite a strong start for the Huskies (11-3, 2-0 Pac-12), the Buffaloes (8-6, 0-2 Pac-12) battled back. Senior Katarina Kopcalic, who hasn’t won a singles match since Feb. 1, lost her match in straight sets 3-6, 2-6. Additionally, sophomore Zoey Weil couldn't beat Maria Campos of Colorado despite a tightly contested second set. Her match finished with a score of 3-6, 5-7.
However, sophomore Nika Zupancic cliched the victory for the Huskies, rallying from a loss in the first set to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
“My focus was in and out throughout the first set and the middle of the second set,” Zupancic said. “Georgia came on my court and told me to stay focused. I focused on my breathing and tried as calm as I could be. Just focusing on how I’m going to play the shots and not the end result.”
Zupancic has been in good form as of late, winning six of her last seven after starting the season winning only one out of five.
“I started to think about the things that are important for me, my performance and how I feel on the court,” Zupancic said. “I practiced a lot and put a lot of extra work in some hard practices. I’ve just tried to keep my head [in the game]. When my head is in a good space, my tennis is in a good space.”
The remaining singles match was a close contest between sophomore Sedona Gallagher and Antonia Balzert. Gallagher lead, having multiple match points, but the match was ultimately unfinished due to Zupancic’s victory clinching the UW victory.
“After Sedona had match points in the second [set],” head coach Robin Stephenson said. “I think we talk so much about responding and handling adversity and I think she did a really good job. She knew she had to get out to a good start in the third set. I told her this is why it’s a team sport and told her Nika had her back and I was really proud of the way that Nika competed there at the end. She completed her heart out and that’s what it came down to at the end.”
In doubles, Washington exhibited the form they’ve shown all year, jumping out to a 1-0 lead after winning two sets at No. 2 and No. 3. The Huskies lead on all three courts throughout the majority of the doubles point. Gallagher and Weil were the first to claim victory, winning their set 6-2. The sophomore duo is 5-0 when playing together in doubles this season.
Sophomore Delara Zamani and Zupancic won 6-4 on No. 2, giving UW their 10th doubles point win of the season. This was just Zamani’s third time playing doubles this season and her first time partnering Zupancic.
“We had a new doubles team out there today,” Stephenson said. “I was really impressed with them and thought Delara did a really good job in her first match. She cliched the doubles point in her first Pac-12 match she’s played, so I was really impressed with that. I thought we played a strong doubles point and got off to a good start.”
Vanessa Wong and Natsuho Arakawa continued their strong doubles form, coming off a win against the No. 12 doubles pair in their previous match. Wong and Arakawa lead all the way through their match, however, it was left unfinished due to the other strong performances by the Huskies.
The Huskies will be back in action, taking on a non-conference opponent, Baylor, at 3 p.m. next Saturday.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.