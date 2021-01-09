New offensive contributions are not enough to lift Huskies over Cal

The Washington men’s basketball team finally displayed some semblance of an effective offensive attack in Saturday’s matchup with Cal, but faltered during the game's waning minutes, dropping their sixth straight game in an 84-78 loss.
The Huskies (1-9, 0-5 Pac-12) played some of their best basketball in the contest’s early goings, thanks to welcome contributions from transfers Erik Stevenson and J’Raan Brooks. Stevenson, who has struggled since arriving from Wichita State, finally exemplified what made him such an intriguing prospect as he dropped a season-high 27 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 6 three pointers. Head coach Mike Hopkins praised Stevenson’s breakthrough performance.
“He’s a good player” Hopkins said. “We were able to get him going a little bit early and I think that helped.”
Brooks, the USC transfer, also added a season-high 8 points of his own, while enabling Washington to play with great length and pace. The 6-foot-9 forward, who saw the court sparingly through the season’s first few games, appears to have finally broken into the Huskies’ rotation.
“J’raan can score” Hopkins said. “He’s been working really hard and he can help us as we move forward.”
Moreover, junior guard Jamal Bey seems to have found his groove on the offensive end, scoring 18 points to set his career-high for the second straight game. Bey, who failed to finish in double-digits over the season’s first eight contests, has emerged as one of Washington’s primary offensive weapons through his increased aggression and ability to create his own shot, which Stevenson noted following the game.
“He’s been using his god-gifted ability, getting to the rim and using his strength and athleticism,” Stevenson said. “He’s hard to guard when he’s going downhill like that.
In all, the Huskies’ performance against Cal was relieving from an offensive standpoint. Shooting 52% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, Washington played relaxed and confident, which enabled its weapons to perform like Hopkins and the UW coaching staff hoped upon entering the season. On countless occasions, the Huskies have gone completely dry offensively when leading-scorer Quade Green heads to the bench, but that wasn’t the case today against Cal.
The next step for Washington will be to piece together a complete game on both ends of the court, which will only become more difficult as the Huskies are set to head to Los Angeles to take on USC next Thursday.
