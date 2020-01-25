Scouting Colorado: Offensive glass, turnovers are areas to watch

Ahead of Washington’s mountain road trip closer against a ranked Colorado squad, read up on the numbers, players, and trends to watch ahead of the game.
Last time out
The Buffaloes (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12) put the whole conference on notice when they defeated No. 12 Oregon in Boulder in their Pac-12 opener, and haven’t slowed down since. They are currently tied for third in the conference with USC and feature one of the most experienced units in the country.
Last weekend, the Buffs split their trip to Arizona with a loss to the Wildcats and a win over Arizona State. CU needed a second half comeback to defeat the Sun Devils to open its trip, with Tyler Bey scoring 19 to lead the way. Against Arizona, Colorado struggled to keep its hands on the ball and leading guard McKinley Wright IV turned the ball over five times in a 75-54 defeat at the McKale Center.
Colorado rebounded this past Thursday with a dominant victory over red-hot Washington State, fresh off a sweep of the Oregon schools. The Buffs used a 40-point second half, in which four players ended the game in double figures, to cruise to the easy victory at home.
Projected starters, and players to watch
G - McKinley Wright, 6-foot-0, 196 pounds, junior
G - Shane Gatling, 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, senior
G/F - D’Shawn Schwartz, 6-foot-7, 232 pounds, junior
F/G - Tyler Bey, 6-foot-7, 216 pounds, junior
F - Evan Battey, 6-foot-8, 262 pounds, sophomore
Colorado goes as its starting point guard goes on the offensive end. Wright has two years of playing experience and is now leading the Buffaloes to a No. 23 ranking in the AP Poll and good offensive and defensive numbers in league play. But while Wright makes it go, it is Bey that takes it go over the top.
The junior is averaging a near double-double with 13.1 points and 9.3 boards per game, and also leads the Buffs in both blocks and steals with 25 and 31, respectively.
Off the bench, Lucas Siewart is arguably the team’s best shooter, knocking down shots from distance at a .417 clip. Along with Siewart, Maddox Daniels will be another player to watch, shooting 40% from distance and knocking down at least a three-pointer a game in less than 15 minutes per contest.
Outlook
KenPom likes Colorado by six points Saturday night, with a significant defensive edge over Washington’s offense. The key areas to watch will be the offensive glass and turnover margin, as it has been all season for the Huskies.
The UW turns the ball over on 21.2% of its offensive possessions, and CU turns opponents over at the exact same clip. Additionally, the Huskies allow an offensive rebound on 32.8% of its defensive possessions, which could spell more trouble against a player such as Tyler Bey.
The question for the Huskies will be whether they can avoid a long scoring drought and keep up with a Colorado squad that has plenty of weapons on the inside and outside.
Tip off is set for 6 p.m. at the CU Events Center, to be broadcast on FS1.
