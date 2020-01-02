Slow start rears its ugly head in Washington’s conference-opening loss to UCLA

Stuck in sand. In a fog. Describe it how’d you like, but the Washington men’s basketball team did not come ready to play in the first half of its stunning 66-64 loss to UCLA.
After a slew of slow starts to begin the year without consequence, the Huskies (10-4, 0-1 Pac-12) finally suffered for their subpar play in the opening minutes. But despite the slow start, they had a chance at the end to win the game, up by one with 24.1 seconds on the clock after a Nahziah Carter three-pointer.
But the ball didn’t bounce the UW’s way. The Huskies allowed Jake Kyman a wide-open three-point shot with seconds remaining to take the lead away and pull off the conference-opening upset.
“I feel like we’ve been making the same mistakes over and over that we’ve been making that have cost us games, especially late,” Hopkins said.
The Bruins (8-6, 0-1 Pac-12) didn’t necessarily make the Huskies pay in the opening half, leading by just 10, but the Huskies weren’t helping themselves in the slightest, aside from Isaiah Stewart, who had 10 of their 24 points.
They made just eight shots on 23 attempts, threw the ball away eight times, and gave up 10 offensive rebounds. Compounded with poor play, freshman Jaden McDaniels, Washington’s second-leading scorer, sat most of the half with four fouls, including a technical he received on the bench.
Less than four minutes into the second half, McDaniels picked up his fifth and sat the rest of the game.
“We need him, we need him more than 13 minutes,” Hopkins said. “He’s one of our best players, and we need him to be better. We just need him to be better.”
After defending McDaniels as “misunderstood” Wednesday afternoon before practice, Hopkins said that these mistakes and technicals that have accrued can’t happen. Thursday night’s technical was the freshman’s third in 14 games.
The second half began with a spirited UW run, a 17-4 scoring burst that saw it take a quick lead and get back into the game in a hurry. While the Huskies had their chances, a 22-11 offensive rebound advantage for the Bruins and 38-27 overall rebound advantage severely doomed their chances.
“[We have to] want it more,” Stewart said. “You can’t teach someone how to rebound the basketball. It has to be in you just to go get the ball. You have to have that fight and that eagerness and just be determined to go get it.”
That fight just hasn’t been there for the Huskies on a consistent basis, with Thursday night’s performance the 10th straight they’ve been outdone on the offensive glass.
So what is the message for this team? They’ve suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season, and despite having one of the youngest teams in the country, they also boast one of the most talented.
“Tell each other to bring the dog out,” Stewart said. “The coaches can’t do it for us. We have to go out and play hard. They can’t put the ball on the ground and put it in the basket for us.
“We have so much talent, we just have to put this together.”
The Huskies will have to regroup quickly against a more talented and proven USC squad, which is fresh off the heels of a 65-56 win over Washington State. Tipoff is this Sunday at 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
