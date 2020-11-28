Instant reaction/analysis from UW vs. Utah

After falling behind 21-0 in the first half, the Washington football team assembled a miraculous comeback in the second half to beat Utah 24-21 for its third consecutive victory.
The Huskies (3-0) finished the game on a 24-0 run, overcoming three interceptions from redshirt-freshman Dylan Morris and strung together a stunning last-second drive to come away with the win.
But the victory came mainly as a result of stingy, clutch defense, as the Huskies forced four turnovers in the second half.
After that, the offense did just enough to overcome a lethargic, mistake-prone start to lead a game-winning drive that took just under four minutes and gave the Huskies the lead with 36 seconds remaining in the game.
The Turning Point
On 3rd-and-10 from his own 27-yard-line, Morris hit sophomore wide receiver Puka Nacua on a 14-yard slant pattern to pick up the first down. The conversion came after the Huskies had previously gone 2-for-10 on third down, including an 0-for-6 in the first half.
The first down continued the Huskies’ game-winning possession, which began with four-and-a-half minutes remaining and ended on a touchdown to junior tight end Cade Otton, and gave the Huskies the lead with just :36 left in the game.
One Key Stat: 17
The Huskies offense got blanked in the first half. They scored zero points. But something head coach Jimmy Lake said in the halftime locker room must’ve changed their minds.
The Husky offense came out blazing in the third quarter, scoring 17 points to put them in position for a last-second game-winning drive in the fourth.
UW player of the game: Elijah Molden
The Huskies' senior defensive back Elijah Molden spear-headed a furious defensive performance in the second half of the game, making tackles all over the field and coming up with a critical interception that led to a field goal early in the third quarter.
Molden had eight total tackles, including one for a loss, as well as the Huskies' lone pick of the game, leading the Huskies to an energetic turnaround on the defensive side of the ball.
What’s next?
The Huskies look to stay hot against Stanford next weekend at a yet-to-be-determined time. The game will once again take place on Montlake, after recent local policy in Palo Alto, California, banned contact sports due to COVID-19.
Stanford beat Cal on Friday night for its first victory of the young season, improving to 1-2.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Unbelievable comeback! National playoff??
