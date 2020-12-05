Same story, different result: Washington suffers first loss of season to Stanford

For 52 minutes and 13 seconds, the Washington football team looked to be writing the same story.
Trailing by 21 points at halftime for the second consecutive week, Washington turned up the intensity, cutting the Stanford lead to five early in the fourth quarter in a game that looked to be following the same script as last weekend’s comeback victory against Utah.
But a 7:47 drive by the Cardinal (2-2) burned out the clock, handing the Huskies (3-1) their first loss of the season, 31-26.
It felt inevitable that at some point the Huskies’ inability to stop the run would come back to haunt them. The day finally came against Stanford, as the UW defense was gashed for 191 yards on the ground and three scores, opening the door for senior quarterback Davis Mills to complete 67% of his passes for 252 yards.
The struggles started from the opening drive, when the Cardinal marched 65 yards down the field with a methodical 11-play drive which running back Austin Jones capped off with a 3-yard plunge.
That success would be repeated over and over again, as Stanford scored on each of its first five possessions of the game, finding the end zone four times and adding a field goal.
Each possession was relatively the same, as the Cardinal chewed up the clock, allowing the Huskies to only touch the ball three times in the first half. Drives of 65, 80, 64, and 61 yards had Stanford up to 270 yards at halftime, as it averaged 5.8 yards per rush during the first thirty minutes.
Missed tackles and an inability to get off the blocks of Stanford’s heavy offensive line had the Washington defense searching for answers yet again, as it trailed by 21 points at halftime.
“We’ve got to do a better job starting fast,” sophomore linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio said. “You can’t go down 21 points and expect to be cardiac kids and miracle workers, that’s not football. As a defense, we’ve got to be consistent, and we didn’t do that today.”
The recipe from last week’s comeback seemed to be duplicating itself, as Washington opened the second half with a quick 2:40 drive that was capped off by a 6-yard Sean McGrew touchdown rush.
On the ensuing Stanford possession, it looked as if Washington might finally be turning things around on defense, as it forced the Cardinal into a third and long from the UW 36. But Stanford’s success on third down continued, as Mills hit receiver Brycen Tremayne for 33 yards and the Cardinal punched in the ball on the following play, extending their lead back to 21 points.
This time, 21 points proved to be too much to handle, as the Huskies closed the gap, but were unable to take the lead.
Washington cut the lead to 15 with 6:28 left in the third quarter via a Dylan Morris rushing touchdown followed by McGrew’s second on the ensuing drive, with 11:03 remaining in the game, making it a one-score Stanford lead, 31-23.
On the following Stanford possession, Trent McDuffie forced a fumble, setting up a Peyton Henry field goal to cut the lead to just five with 7:54 remaining.
But it would be the last time Washington’s offense saw the field for the rest of the game.
While the Huskies have not allowed 35 or more points in 76 consecutive games, the only reason that streak was upheld was because the clock struck zero before Washington was able to garner up a stop.
Stanford got the ball with 7:47 left in the game and never gave it back, going 79 yards on 14 plays, which included three third down conversions.
With 38 seconds remaining, the Huskies had one final shot, forcing the Cardinal into a fourth and one, but a four-yard rush by Jones iced the game, as the Huskies dropped their first game of the season.
“We’ve got to hone into the film, trust the scheme that we have to play, and just run it,” Ulofoshio said. “If there’s mistakes, we have great coaches to fix it, but we can’t play slow, and we started slow again, and we couldn’t make it back.”
The loss won’t crush the Huskies’ national title hopes, as those were in the rear view mirror as soon as the Pac-12 shortened its season to just seven games, but it displays the vulnerability of Washington’s defense, especially in the run game.
Through four weeks, opponents have averaged 171 rushing yards per game against Washington. The difference versus Stanford, though, is that it was not bailed out as often, forcing only one turnover on the night, a season low, and stopping only three third down conversions.
An inability to get off the field left the UW defense out to dry against a powerful one-two rushing attack in Jones and fellow running back Nathaniel Peat, who each racked up touchdowns and over 4.5 yards per rush.
“We’re not going to sit up here and make any excuses about why that’s happening, we’ve got to get it fixed,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “We need to get off blocks, get into the backfield, and tackle better. We can’t let runs go for five or six yards and let it get to second and four or five. It becomes a lot easier to call plays on offense when you’re second and medium or short.”
Washington didn’t particularly have to win Saturday night, as next weekend’s matchup at Oregon will likely decide the winner of the Pac-12 North, but with the Ducks (3-1) presenting a similar duo in Troy Dye and CJ Verdell, the Huskies will quickly need to clean up their run defense before traveling to Eugene.
