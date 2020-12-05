Another frantic comeback falls short in a heap of third-down carnage

With 14 seconds left in the third quarter of the Washington football team’s 31-26 loss to Stanford on Saturday, Cardinal freshman long snapper Bailey Parsons snapped the ball to Ryan Sanborn, Stanford’s sophomore punter — his only appearance of the afternoon.
That’s because the Stanford offense had its way with the Huskies’ defense all game long on third down, converting 10 of its 13 attempts.
“We got them into some third-and-sevens, third-and nines, and they were able to convert, and we weren’t able to make the play,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said. “We make even half of those plays right there, and our offense has got more opportunities to go down there and score, and obviously we keep points off the board.”
Those third-down conversions for Stanford effectively buried any chance at completing a second-consecutive 21-point comeback from the Huskies (3-1), who had an opportunity to cap off the afternoon with a special Senior Night finish.
Instead, the seniors will exit the tunnel for the final time with heavy hearts.
“Credit to Stanford — they made the plays, they made the catches, they had the runs for the first down, got themselves into good plays against our defense,” Lake said. “But we’re better than that, and we should’ve cut into that conversion rate. There’s no way they should be able to go 10 of 13.”
In many ways, the Huskies’ ineptitude on third down can be fully boiled down to two drives: the first one and the last one. To start the game, Stanford received the ball and gained four yards on its first two plays, bringing up a third-and-six with 14 minutes remaining in the first.
Senior quarterback Davis Mills then found his sophomore tailback Austin Jones for 13 yards and the first down. Three plays later, the UW defense again forced a third-and-long, having done its job effectively on the first two plays.
And, again, Mills had his way with the defense, hitting junior receiver Brycen Tremayne for a 26-yard gain to the Huskies’ 21-yard-line. Those two back-to-back third-down conversions effectively set the tone for the rest of the game.
“That opening drive was almost a foreshadowing of things to come, you know,” Lake said. “We almost got out there on a three-and-out, and they convert on I think it was a third-and-seven. We didn’t stop their offense until the end of the third quarter. We’re not used to doing that around here, and that needs to get changed in a hurry.”
Of the Cardinal’s (2-2) first five possessions, it scored five times with four touchdowns, culminating in 31 points and a deficit that would prove insurmountable, even for a UW squad that climbed out of a 21-point hole last weekend.
“It feels like a missed opportunity because I know the defense that we can be, and we showed it in the second half, but it doesn’t really matter if we give up 21 in the first,” sophomore linebacker Edefuan Ulufoshio said. “We can’t play slow, if that makes sense. I think we just started slow again and we couldn’t make it back.”
Bookending the Huskies’ defensive third-down woes, the unit’s final possession perfectly encapsulated the entire game.
After another furious fight from 21 points down that included a brilliant forced fumble from sophomore defensive back Trent McDuffie, the Huskies kicked the ball back to the Cardinal, down 31-26 with 7:47 remaining.
Like in its first possession of the game, after two plays the Huskies forced Stanford into another critical third-and-long from its own 12-yard-line. Then it was déjà vu all over again.
Mills hit junior wideout Simi Fehoko for a 15-yard gain and the team’s ninth third-down conversion of the afternoon, once again setting in motion a demoralizing, game-deciding drive that ultimately iced the game on the strength of three critical third-down conversions.
One of those third-down conversions came on third-and-11 from the Stanford 40. And again, it was Mills firing a dart down the right sideline, hauled in with one hand by Fehoko for a 25-yard gain.
Much of the defense’s inability to get off the field, at least according to Ulofoshio, stemmed from its lack of pressure on Mills throughout the afternoon.
“I see it as, we gotta help the DBs more,” Ulofoshio said. “They had a tough matchup, and I don’t think we sacked him one time today. We just gotta get more pressure on this guy and make him have harder throws.”
Whatever the Huskies did to get themselves back into this game, they undid through repeated fragility on third down against a physical offensive line that proved it could run it without disguise, tallying 191 yards on 40 carries throughout the contest, which opened up frequent conversions on third-and-short yardage situations.
“It’s always disheartening when, you know, it’s second-and-short, second-and-medium,” Lake said. “And then you get to third down, and you’re ready to get off the field, and then they do a nice job of converting.”
While it tightened up in the second half, limiting Stanford to 100 fewer yards than in the first 30 minutes, the UW defense all but lay down on third downs in the most critical of situations — mistakes that ended up delivering the finishing blow to an attempted comeback win on senior night.
