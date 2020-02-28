Melgoza’s 34 points can’t will Huskies to win over Beavers

Thirty-four points from senior Amber Melgoza wasn’t enough for the Washington women’s basketball team, which fell to Oregon State 75-61 on Friday night.
Melgoza also added seven rebounds in her second-highest scoring game of the season. Freshman Quay Miller got eight rebounds to lead the team.
Six Huskies scored in the first quarter. Melgoza was the only player to score more than once, but she added only four points for Washington in the first. The Huskies ended the quarter down by only two, and in the second quarter, Melgoza went on a tear.
For nine minutes she was the only Washington player who scored, adding 16 points to bring her total up to 20 for the 40th 20 point game of her career. With a few late contributions by sophomore Haley Van Dyke and juniors Missy Peterson and Khayla Rooks tying the quarter 22-22 and finishing the half down by two.
Melgoza tied things up immediately out of the gate in the third quarter but wasn’t quite as dominant in the second half. The Huskies were outscored by two points in the third quarter, and 10 in the fourth. Melgoza put up another six points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
After Melgoza, the most points by any player were seven from Van Dyke and Rooks. The Huskies, who usually rely on their bench to spark more offense, got only 16 points off the bench. After taking a lead as late as mid-third quarter, the Dawgs didn’t show the same ability to finish as in their past three home games.
The Huskies will head to Eugene to play Oregon on Sunday at noon.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
