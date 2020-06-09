Dancers of color invited back to UW spirit, dance coach let go

In a double statement released just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the UW Athletic Department announced that two dancers of color who had been dropped from the UW Spirit dance team would be invited back, and that the dance team would undergo a “leadership change.”
Later, a UW spokesperson confirmed for The Daily that Jordan French, UW Spirit’s dance assistant coach, had been let go from the Athletic Department. There are no other changes to the coaching staff, according to the spokesperson.
This comes four days after one of the dancers’ mothers took to Facebook, posting about how of the 14 dancers returning from this past year’s team, the only two not selected for next year’s squad were the only two women of color on the roster: Katia Lucas and Kennedy Greer.
“What UW SPIRIT WILL BE missing is the DIVERSITY- EQUITY-INCLUSION that all Washington State Institutions are supposed to be having,” Jana Greer, Kennedy Greer’s mother, said in the post. As of publication, the post had 857 reactions and 354 comments, and had been shared 748 times.
The Daily reached out to both Kennedy Greer and Lucas over the weekend; neither responded to interview requests.
According to the spokesperson, “multiple people” in the Athletic Department have spoken with both dancers.
In her post, Jana Greer said that both Kennedy Greer and Lucas had previously “spoken up about their concerns of how the dance coach was handling the team.”
In its statement, the Athletic Department said that the dance team’s tryout process “had not adequately taken into account important factors.”
According to Jana Greer’s post, tryouts had been changed to a virtual process this year due to COVID-19, including an interview; both Lucas and Kennedy Greer’s interviews were solely with French.
In its statement, the Athletic Department said that it “will work to develop methods of ensuring that future team selection processes need to include a number of factors including: years of service, diversity, and commitment to the program.”
On top of the Athletic Department’s statement, athletic director Jennifer Cohen made a statement of her own that was released at the same time.
“The UW spirit programs are long-standing, valued traditions at Washington, and we believe these changes will allow our spirit programs to best serve our campus community moving forward as a prized part of the UW tradition,” Cohen said. “I apologize for the hurt that this situation has caused for the students involved and I’m confident that these changes will allow us to best serve our students and the campus we represent and collectively work to get better.”
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
