Lack of consistency and poor stretches doom Huskies to sixth straight loss

PULLMAN, Wash. — Down by just four with a little over two minutes to play, the Washington men’s basketball team had a chance to steal a game it had no business winning on the road.
But replicating a theme during its now six-game losing streak, the Huskies (12-12, 2-9 Pac-12) were outscored 10-2 in the final moments and lost a double-digit decision to Washington State.
“I thought they were in a good spirit, I thought they played hard tonight,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “They just didn’t execute the game plan. When you’re playing in a game like this and against a player like CJ [Elleby] you have to make sure you know where he is at all times and hope he has the worst game of his life. He had the best night of his life.”
The sophomore forward, who hails from Seattle’s Cleveland High School, dropped a career-high 34 points on 9-of-16 shooting with six three-pointers, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. Elleby scored four of the Cougars’ (14-10, 5-6 Pac-12) final 10 points.
On the other end, Washington’s stars couldn’t duplicate Elleby’s success. The UW's leading scorer, Isaiah Stewart, scored just 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting with five turnovers. Only one of the freshman’s makes was inside the paint against an undersized lineup.
Freshman Jaden McDaniels, who came out hot off the bench with 12 first half points scored just four in the second half, with five total turnovers as well.
Perhaps the lone bright spot down the stretch was Nahziah Carter’s play, as he scored 18 of the Huskies’ 34 second half points.
“I thought we got some really good shots late,” Hopkins said. “It just goes back to both ends of the floor … We weren't consistently good defensively. We weren’t consistently good, when they missed a shot, they got the rebound, that’s the combination.”
Despite a significant size advantage, Washington was outrebounded 44-33 and outdone 13-8 on the offensive glass. It is also the fourth straight game that the UW has given up at least 70 points after giving up more than 70 just four times before that.
It was Elleby’s play in particular, who was the focus of the Huskies’ game plan, that broke the UW defense’s back.
“We wanted to stop him, obviously,” Hopkins said. “The game plan was to stop him. I just told the guys in here that until we execute the game plan this is going to be the result. That’s something we can control.”
The Huskies also had several significantly long stretches without a made field goal, including many in the second half when the deficit could have been erased. Those stretches, along with the spurts of offense from Elleby, ultimately doomed the Huskies to another game they could have won.
“We don’t know where we’re at really, we’re lost,” McDaniels said of offensive droughts. “But I feel like we just have to listen to coach’s call and get the focus back, and all come together as a team.”
Since the loss of Quade Green, Washington has been reeling. With just one win without the starting point guard, the Huskies chances for an at-large NCAA tournament bid are extinguished. Hopkins and the players insisted after the game that the Huskies still had plenty to play for, with seven games left in conference and the Pac-12 tournament left to play, at the very least.
“We know we’re good enough,” McDaniels said. “We don’t be just walking around with our heads down, like we know it’s still wide open, we have a chance. We just got to produce and do what coach wants us to do.”
They’ll get another opportunity to snap the losing streak this Thursday in Los Angeles against USC.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
