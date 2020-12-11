Huskies lose a sloppy game to the Cougars

The Washington women's basketball team lost their second straight game in their home opener against Washington State. The Huskies (3-2, 1-2 Pac-12) lost 60-52 in a sloppy game in a sloppy game against the Cougars (1-0, 1-0 Pac-12).
Turnovers were the story of the night for the Huskies, starting off very sloppy, turning the ball over 10 times in the first half, almost matching the team's average for turnovers per game entering the night. The Huskies finished the game with 16 turnovers, with the Cougars scoring 20 points off of those turnovers.
“We looked a bit nervous starting off,” Junior forward Haley Van Dyke said. “We played really fast on the offensive end, we were scrambling.”
The Washington offense started out very slow, not reaching 10 points until there was just over five minutes left in the second quarter. The Huskies finished the first half with 16 points on 6-of-28 shooting. The shooting for UW was even worse from beyond the arc not making a single of their seven attempts. This was the worst half offensively for the Huskies this season
“The ball’s gotta go through the net more often for us,” Wynn said. “It was a challenge for us tonight.”
The Huskies performed much better offensively in the second half outsourcing the Cougars 36-23 after the break to cut the lead to eight by the end of the game. It was too little, too late however, with Washington unable to overcome the disastrous start to the game.
Van Dyke had her best game of the season so far, finishing the night leading the Huskies in points and rebounds with 19 and 10 double double. Senior forward Khalya Rooks was the only other Husky in double digits finishing the night with 12 points and seven rebounds.
“Van Dyke’s performance was a bright spot for us,” Wynn said. “We had been missing her offense in the first few games.”
The Cougars standout player was guard Charlisse Leger-Walker who finished the night with 20 points. The Huskies could not stop the freshman all-night as she tore apart their defense.
“She hurt us, because of her decision making and playmaking skills,” Wynn said.
The Huskies will try and put this loss behind them when they take on Portland this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.
