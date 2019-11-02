Instant analysis/reaction from UW vs. Utah

The Washington football team opened November with a loss, falling 33-28 to No. 9 Utah. It’s the first time since 2015 that the Huskies have dropped back-to-back games.
The turning point
UW’s offense all but disappeared in the second half, and no drive was worse than the Dawgs’ fourth of the third quarter. After the defense got its second takeaway in as many drives, Jacob Eason gave the ball right back to Utah in a huge way, staring down Aaron Fuller and throwing an ill-advised pass that Jaylon Johnson jumped and ran back 39 yards for a pick-six to cut the UW lead to 21-19. The Utes kept rolling, forcing a three-and-out, scoring again to take the lead, and never looked back.
One key number: 48.5%
As good as Jacob Eason looked to start the game for Washington (12-for-17 for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the first half), a whole lot went wrong after halftime. Eason completed just 48.5% of his passes (17-for-35) in the second half, and threw a pair of interceptions on bad decisions. He spent most of the half under constant pressure, and his receivers added multiple drops, especially at the very end of the game.
UW player of the game: Hunter Bryant
No player’s day better showcased how the game went for Washington than Bryant’s. The junior tight end caught five passes for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first two and a half quarters. As the game hit the homestretch, though, he managed just one more catch for 8 yards.
What’s next for Washington?
Washington will go on the road for the first time in nearly a month, heading to Corvallis for a Friday night game against Oregon State. The Beavers may well be on their way up out of the pits of the Pac-12, with ex-UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith leading OSU to multiple conference wins for the first time since 2016.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
