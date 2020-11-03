Opponent breakdown: 2020 UW football schedule preview

Following a head coaching change, three different schedules, and a two-month delay to the start of the season, the Washington football team finally kicks things off Nov. 7 against California. Here’s a game-by-game breakdown of the Huskies’ schedule.
Nov. 7 at California:
The graduation of leading tackler Evan Weaver and safeties Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis leaves Cal searching for new starters in the secondary, though the return of second-team All-Pac-12 cornerback Camryn Bynum, who initially opted out of the 2020 season but chose to play in October, gives the Bears a boost.
However, an inexperienced Cal secondary versus the young Washington receivers should be a matchup to watch for in the first game of the season.
On the other side of the ball, California returns a backfield featuring junior Chris Brown Jr., who finished last season sixth in the conference with 914 rushing yards.
The Huskies likely still have nightmares from their matchup with the Golden Bears from last season. Brown rushed for 80 yards; then-junior Marcel Dancy added 72 more yards from the ground and two scores, as the Bears accumulated a total of 210 rushing yards in a 20-19 California victory.
Daily Californian | Jasper Kenzo Sundeen | Football Beat Writer & Deputy Special Issues Editor
The Bears enter 2020 with high expectations. It’s year four of the Justin Wilcox era, and in each of the past three seasons, Cal’s strength has been its defense. In 2020, that could still be the case — the blue and gold have NFL-caliber talent in Cam Bynum, Kuony Deng, Elijah Hicks, and even Zeandae Johnson ready to shut down offenses.
But the Bears’ greatest strength is probably their experience. Cal returns plenty of starters on both sides of the ball, including the most experienced quarterback in the division, and will begin the season with a high floor. Players are trying to build on their knowledge and institute new and more complex ideas with position coaches and staff. This team already has the chemistry and familiarity which many spend seasons striving for; this generation of Bears is ready to take the conference by storm.
Nov. 14 vs. Oregon State:
Oregon State has been a bottom-feeder in the Pac-12 over the past several years. The Beavers, who haven’t had a winning season since 2013, are in the middle of a rebuilding process with head coach, and former Washington offensive coordinator, Jonathan Smith. Improving from two to five wins in Smith’s first two seasons, the Beavers have their sights on a bowl this year.
While things are heading in the right direction, this year might serve as a step-back for Oregon State following the departure of quarterback Jake Luton. If OSU hopes to snap its eight-game losing streak to Washington, solid play from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia and star running back Jermar Jefferson will be necessary to do so.
Daily Barometer | Brady Akins | Sports Chief
In the past two seasons, the Oregon State offense has been one that really gets humming when they can get the ground game working.
Returning two of their three leading rushers for the 2020 season, the Beavers shouldn’t have much trouble at all finding success in the running game.
The Beavers’ group of ball-carriers is headlined by Jermar Jefferson, who has been one of the more exciting players in the program’s recent history, despite only 15 starts in his career. In that short time span, Jefferson has managed 2,065 career yards on the ground, 12th in program history, and 20 touchdowns on the ground, tied for the 10th most all-time for Oregon State.
For his efforts, Jefferson was named a freshman All-American in 2018, and will look to follow up that success in 2020 as the team’s presumed leading back, after battling injuries throughout 2019.
Nov. 21 vs. Arizona:
Washington had to be happy when it drew Arizona for its South Division crossover game.
The Wildcats will certainly struggle to win games this season following the departures of quarterback Khalil Tate, running back J.J. Taylor, and wide receiver Cedric Peterson.
In his third year as head coach, Kevin Sumlin will certainly be on the hot seat. The Wildcats had one of the worst defenses in the country last season, allowing 35.8 points per game, and the fifth most passing yards per game, at 289.8. If the defense can’t improve and the offense doesn’t find its rhythm, it will be a long season for Arizona.
The Wildcats haven’t won in Seattle since 2007, and there’s no reason to think that trend will reverse itself in 2020.
The Daily Wildcat | Jacob Mennuti | Football Beat Writer
Arizona’s defense is certainly going to have its problems this season. However, there is a ton of reason to believe that the Wildcats’ offense will be the team’s strength this year.
Offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone finally has the quarterback he recruited all to himself. Last season, Arizona was plagued with the task of starting and utilizing both Khalil Tate and Gunnell. The two quarterbacks shared vastly different play styles, which made it a headache to build a consistent offensive game plan every week.
Now, Arizona can focus solely on building the offense around Gunnell and deploy the kind of scheme that Mazzone and head coach Kevin Sumlin intended to run since the day they stepped onto campus. Gunnell proved last season that he is more than fit to lead this offense in 2020, throwing nine touchdown passes to just one interception as a freshman.
But a young and proven quarterback is only a small piece to this team.
Arizona returns a solid core of wide receivers, a deep and versatile group of running backs, and an experienced offensive line. If the Wildcats can control the pace of the game and limit the amount of turnovers, that might just be enough to bail out its shaky defense and win a few games.
Nov. 27 at Washington State:
Two of the most surprising head coaching moves in college football both came in the state of Washington last season. Weeks after Washington head coach Chris Petersen stepped down, it was announced that Mike Leach had taken the head coaching job at Mississippi State. The Cougars quickly found a new man for the job: Nick Rolovich.
Rolovich comes from Hawai’i, where he spent the past four years. Last season, Washington routed Hawai’i 52-20, limiting Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense. While Hawai’i certainly presents less talent than a Pac-12 school like WSU, Washington’s familiarity with Nick Rolovich’s system should help give the Huskies an edge in this year’s Apple Cup.
The Daily Evergreen | Cody Schoeler | Football Beat Writer
The strength of the Cougars is easier to figure out than that of most other teams in the conference.
Despite the question marks at a handful of positions, including quarterback, outside receiver, and the entire defense, one area of this team will be the strongest in 2020: Max Borghi. Not the running back position, because Borghi is much more than just a running back to this team.
Borghi finished eighth in the Pac-12 last year in rushing yards while also catching the second most passes in the conference. He is as dynamic as it comes out of the backfield and has a chance to be the best running back in the conference this season.
The new offensive system that head coach Nick Rolovich has brought to Pullman will feature Borghi more in the run game this season. It will be a welcome sight considering he averaged 6.4 yards per carry last year.
Borghi is by far the most talented player on this WSU team. Whatever success this team experiences in 2020 will be largely due to Borghi’s contributions on the field.
Dec. 5 vs. Stanford:
2019 was not friendly to the Stanford football team.
The Cardinal finished last in the Pac-12 North, failed to post a winning season for the first time since 2008, and lost a number of key players to transfers and the NFL draft, including quarterback K.J. Costello, who transferred to Mississippi State.
Although last season was a letdown, Stanford has been a model for consistency for the Pac-12. Head coach David Shaw continues to recruit talented players and build an exceptional offensive line.
Senior quarterback Davis Mills started six games for the injured Costello, throwing for over 450 yards in two games. If Mills can improve upon last year’s performance, it may be enough to build Stanford into a contender for the Pac-12 North title.
With its eyes ahead to the Oregon game on Dec. 12, Washington must be sure not to overlook Stanford if it wants to keep its hopes alive for a Pac-12 title.
The Stanford Daily | Daniel Martinez-Krams | Football Beat Writer
The strength of Stanford’s program is its cohesion.
Head coach David Shaw has continuously stressed his team’s willingness to buy into offseason training at home, cooperation with medical advice as the season was shut down, and excitement with the upcoming return of football. Throughout it all, the team has been in lockstep.
On the outside, many in the Stanford universe were not happy there was so much continuity. After a 4-8 season, plenty were calling for replacements throughout the coaching staff, starting with Shaw. On the inside, however, that same disastrous season galvanized the team around a simple goal to not feel that pain again. Almost the entire coaching staff returns (linebacker coach Peter Hansen left to become the UNLV defensive coordinator) and there is more experience and depth on the field than has been the case in the last few seasons.
The one thing that’s certain about the 2020 season is that it will be a bumpy ride. The best thing going for Stanford is that they will face it together.
Dec. 12 at Oregon:
Coming off a season in which it won the Rose Bowl, Oregon has high expectations in 2020. The Ducks are a popular College Football Playoff pick and will likely have to go undefeated if they want to finish in the top four of the playoff rankings. The departure of many key stars leaves the Ducks with a few question marks heading into the season, but with a lineup still slotted with talent, there is no reason they can’t win the conference.
It seems like every year now that the Oregon game is circled on the calendars of Washington fans. This year will be no exception, as the game will likely have implications for postseason hopes of both teams.
Come week six, Washington will travel to Eugene looking to avenge two consecutive losses to Oregon in which it lost fourth quarter leads. With only six games before championship week, there is a chance the matchup with Oregon will serve as Washington’s chance to win the Pac-12 North.
The Daily Emerald | Shane Hoffmann | Sports Editor
No team in the Pac-12 was hurt more by COVID-19 and the season’s delay than the Oregon Ducks. Starters Penei Sewell, Thomas Graham Jr., Brady Breeze, and Jevon Holland all elected to forgo the 2020-21 season and prepare for the NFL Draft.
Despite the losses, the Ducks should still field one of the conference's grittiest defenses. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux looks ready for an All-American campaign after collecting nine sacks as a true freshman and senior cornerback Deommodore Lenoir will play a pivotal role in leading a suddenly young secondary. Sophomore cornerback Mykael Wright and junior free safety Verone McKinley III are names to watch on the back end.
Running back CJ Verdell returns for his junior season after back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons but will be running behind an offensive line with five new faces. Under center, Tyler Shough looks poised to start at quarterback in the wake of Justin Herbert’s NFL departure as he learns newly-hired offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s system.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.