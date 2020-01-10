John Donovan named new offensive coordinator

Early Friday morning, the Washington football team’s search for a new offensive coordinator came to an end, as Jimmy Lake tabbed John Donovan to head the UW’s offense next season.
Donovan comes to Montlake from the NFL, where he’s spent the past four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive assistant. His last experience as an offensive coordinator came at Penn State from 2014-15 under head coach James Franklin. Before that, we was with Franklin at Vanderbilt for three seasons..
“Coach Donovan has a great deal of experience at both the college and NFL levels, learning from a lot of great offensive minds about coaching the kind of aggressive, pro-style offense we want to play here at Washington," Lake said in a statement.
Lake was known to be targeting Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but the Cowboys retained him earlier this week.
Donovan worked with quarterbacks and tight ends for a year each in Jacksonville, and with running backs the past two years. At the UW, he’ll also take over Bush Hamdan’s secondary role as quarterbacks coach.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such a great university, with unbelievable football tradition, like the University of Washington,” Donovan said in a statement. “Thanks to Coach Lake and everyone involved for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting started. Go Dawgs!”
Donovan’s offenses at Vanderbilt were among the best in school history for the Commodores, playing against SEC defenses. But he struggled at Penn State, and was let go after his second season.
He’ll be tasked with bringing Washington’s offense — which ranked 102nd nationally in third down offense, 79th in total offense, and 84th in rushing offense — back from a low point, and he’ll have to do so with a new starting quarterback, tailback, tight end, three offensive linemen, and three wideouts.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.