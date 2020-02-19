3-2-1, Basketball: The Daily’s primer on the LA schools

Recovering from a weekend sweep, the Washington women’s basketball team will welcome a top-10 powerhouse and a conference bottom-feeder to Alaska Airlines Arena.
3 numbers to know
28.4: UCLA is the worst three-point shooting team in the Pac-12, shooting less than 30% from distance. The Bruins rank seventh in the conference by attempted three-pointers, but make up for a terrible percentage with the third-best scoring offense in the Pac-12, averaging 74 points a game.
-0.8: USC ranks near last in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin, getting outrebounded by almost one rebound per game this season. While the Trojans get a lot of production from Alissa Pili on the defensive glass, the rest of the team struggles to get rebounds over tall conference lineups.
18.4: The Bruins force almost 20 turnovers per game and rank third in the conference, forcing 18.4 per game. UCLA also does some of their best work protecting the ball on offense, averaging just 11.4 turnovers per game, second in the Pac-12.
2 players to watch
Alissa Pili - USC forward
Leading the team with 14.8 points per game, the 6-foot freshman pulled down 14 rebounds and scored 20 points in a three-point win against the Huskies the last time they played at the Galen Center. Pili has scored in double figures in 10 straight games and also averages eight boards per game.
Michaela Onyenwere - UCLA forward
The junior from Aurora, Colorado, scored her season-high of 31 against Washington earlier this season after returning from an injury, now averaging nearly 20 points per game this season. Onyenwere is hitting on nearly 50% of her shots from the field and averages 7.9 rebounds per game. The forward has failed to score in double figures in just three games this season.
1 recap of last week
Riding high after a Bay Area sweep, including a thrilling victory over top-10 Stanford, the Bruins dropped their first contest of the weekend against Oregon, 80-66. From the beginning, UCLA suffered from the Duck onslaught, falling behind 22-8 after one quarter and never recovering. Just two Bruins recorded double-digit scoring.
In a big bounceback, UCLA was able to defeat Oregon State in overtime on its home floor, 83-74, thanks to 22 points and 12 assists from Japreece Dean.
On the other side of town, USC came up with a big upset win over Oregon State, 72-66, with Pili scoring 26 points with 13 rebounds. The Trojans followed that with a tough outing against the Ducks, giving up 93 points and losing by nearly 30.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.