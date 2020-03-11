Stewart unstoppable in potential final game

When asked about his future following the Washington men’s basketball team’s 77-70 loss to Arizona in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament, Isaiah Stewart wouldn’t say exactly what was in store for his future.
“I’m going to talk to [head coach Mike Hopkins],” he said. “I haven’t made no final decisions so I’m not even paying attention to that stuff right now.”
His response should have been expected, and though the projected first-round NBA draft pick kept his options open, head coach Mike Hopkins was more straightforward about the likelihood of Stewart’s return.
“We’ll be buying tickets to go watch him play,” the third-year Washington coach said, though he quickly amended that statement. “Well, he better give me tickets.”
Whether or not Stewart has already decided to turn pro, on Wednesday it was clear Arizona was the only thing on his mind. Like he’s done game after game in what has been a disappointing season for Washington, the freshman tried to drag, carry, and will the Huskies to a win in the first-round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
After sinking a baseline jumper to start the game, Stewart was almost an unstoppable force of nature in the post. The New York native had seven of Washington’s first nine points. With 6:44 left in the first half, Stewart had 16 points. The rest of the team had just eight. By halftime, the freshman had 18, more than half of the Huskies’ points. Without him, the UW shot just 5-of-23 from the floor and 0-of-10 from three-point range at the half.
“That first half performance — he’s been Mr. Consistency every night,” Hopkins said. “Dominant in the paint, faced up, you could just see the hard work everywhere like every night.”
And while Arizona threw a combination of talented bigs including freshman Christian Koloko, redshirt senior Chase Jeter, and Zeke Nnaji — who just barely beat out Stewart for conference freshman of the year — the UW freshman seemed to simply brush them aside.
He finished the night with a career record 29 points, and a game-high 12 rebounds, four of which came on offense. He was by far the most efficient Washington player on the night, going 9-of-11 from three, and when Arizona’s bigs tried to foul him he made his free throws, hitting 10 of his 11 shots from the charity stripe. He was fouled 10 times, Arizona’s trio of bigs combining for 11 fouls total.
“I definitely felt like they were more aggressive defensively,” Stewart said. “I felt like their goal was to get up on us, basically just make it more tough for us since we just played them and beat them.”
Stewart played a team-high 32 minutes on Wednesday, though it likely might have been more if he hadn’t got in foul trouble with 11:07 on the clock in the second half. But he checked back in with six minutes to play and was able to see out the game and finished with two blocks.
But like most of the games Washington has played this season, simply having Stewart wasn’t enough. The Huskies got a combined six points from starters Nahziah Carter, Hameir Wright, and Jamal Bey, and McDaniels had a rough shooting night as well even though he managed double-digits.
Stewart kept motoring on though, scoring five points in the final 1:30 to keep Washington close and even hitting the final layup of the game. And while he will likely move on to the NBA next season, the Washington faithful can rest easy knowing that Stewart truly gave this season everything he had, right up until the end.
“That’s the hardest thing about coaching in college — they’re always flipping,” Hopkins said. “But I’ve never been around a kid like this. Never. Just honored to have that 12 months that I had.”
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
