Kennedy starts strong in the Heptathlon at UW Invitational

As rain thundered down on the roof of the Dempsey Indoor, day one of the UW Invitational featured an onslaught of impressive performances by Huskies, including an extremely strong start in the men’s heptathlon by junior Parker Kennedy. With personal records in two of the day’s four events, Kennedy wrapped up his Friday showing in fourth place with 2,854 points, with the conclusion coming on Saturday.
“It was the best day one I’ve had so far as a Dawg,” Kennedy said.
The junior got off to a hot start when he finished the 60-meter hurdles, his first event, in just 7.1 seconds, a new personal best. His second PR of the day came two events later in the shot put, when he logged a throw just over 42 feet, breaking his previous record by five feet and moving him into second place.
“Shot put was a fun deal,” Kennedy said. “The 60 (meters) was right where it needed to be. Long jump was a little less than I’d hoped, but I made up for it in shot put and did what I needed to do in high jump.”
When asked how he planned to follow up his day one performance and continue to be successful over the final three events tomorrow, Kennedy emphasized the need to relax and recuperate, but also highlighted the importance of the relationship he’s built with fellow heptathlete, freshman Ollie Thorner.
“I’ve got a freshman I’m competing with,” Kennedy said. “We’ll just try to hype each other up, focus on our cues, and execute what we’re trying to do.”
Thorner, who took third in last year’s England U20 Combined Events Championships, ended Friday in fifth but had a first-place finish in the high jump.
“Watching him high jump was super fun,” Kennedy said. “He was getting bouncy. It’s super fun to be out here competing with each other because it’s a whole different deal when you have a brother with you, so I’m really excited for his future moving forward.
In regards to the rest of the season, Kennedy hopes he can continue to put good meets together and end up in the national competition range. However, he made sure to stress the importance of continuing to work and improve based off each performance as the season rolls on.
“I’m just trying to find the takeaways and work on them in practice and come back and improve on what we’re doing here,” Kennedy said. “I’ll just focus on what I can do differently to improve.”
The UW Invitational resumes tomorrow at 10 AM, beginning with Kennedy and the rest of the men’s heptathlon in the 60-meter hurdles.
