Nelson selected for Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar Gymnastics Award

Senior Michaela Nelson earned the Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar Gymnastics Award on Thursday, after being selected out of more than 700 nominees nationwide.
The Arthur Ashe Scholar Award is given out “to honor students of color who have excelled in the classroom as well as on the athletic field, as well as working in their community and student leadership.”
During her time at the UW, Nelson was a part of the Washington Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and served as president of the organization during her senior year. She also founded the Black Student-Athlete Alliance, was one of 12 UW student-athletes selected to the Husky Leadership Academy, and was one of two Washington representatives on the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Leadership team
For the gymnastics team, Nelson helped send the Huskies to consecutive appearances at the National Competition. Her career highs on the bars and the beam were both 9.900 and a career-high of 9.875 on the floor.
Academically, Nelson made Dean’s List all four years with a cumulative GPA of 3.68. She graduates from Washington with a degree in public health and a minor in diversity.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.