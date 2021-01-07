First half issues reappear to sink Huskies in Santa Cruz against Stanford

With 8:11 on the clock and the Washington men’s basketball team trailing 17-5 to Stanford, UW’s senior point guard Quade Green stole the ball to create a three-on-one fastbreak.
Green knifed into the lane and tried for a layup, but the lone Cardinal defender, forward Spencer Jones, stayed with the UW point guard and blocked him at the rim. The rebound fell straight to Washington sophomore Cole Bajema, who seemed to have an easy layup.
Instead, a trailing Stanford defender was able put off the UW sophomore enough that his shot ended up stuck between the rim and the backboard. Bajema’s shot would have ended a four-minute, 47-second scoreless drought for the Huskies (1-8, 0-4 Pac-12) and kept them within 10 points. The miss ensured Washington wouldn’t score for another two minutes, epitomizing the UW’s poor first half, a pattern head coach Mike Hopkins believes comes down to the offense.
“We’re having trouble making shots early,” he said.
Thursday wasn’t the first time the Huskies have played poorly out of the gates as Washington’s 21 first half points against Stanford tied its season low set in the Dec. 16 loss to Montana. However, it was the Huskies’ second half turnaround — which included a season-high 54-point performance — that truly underscored how dismal Washington was in the first 20 minutes.
Playing a Stanford squad which hadn’t been back in Palo Alto since December and was missing two key contributors in senior Daejon Davis and junior Bryce Wills, the Cardinal (7-3, 3-1 Pac-12) seemed to be an ideal team for the Huskies to figure out how to start games on the right foot, even after a non-coronavirus related sickness forced Hopkins to replace Green in the starting lineup with sophomore Marcus Tsohonis.
“We came out slow,” Tsohonis said. “Me starting, I feel like I could put that on my shoulders a little bit — just getting everybody excited to come out and hoop.”
Just like in its loss to Arizona though, Washington was stunned by an early offensive blitz. Stanford built a 10-0 lead early. The Huskies went 0-of-5 from the floor during the first four minutes including four missed three-pointers, and didn’t score their first points until the 5:30 mark, something Tsohonis attributes to Washington’s poor control of the ball.
“We had turnovers at the beginning of the first half that kind of messed us up, got them some transition looks,” he said.
While Washington continued chucking up threes, Stanford bullied the UW in the paint, scoring 20 of its 38 first half points inside. Led by star freshman Ziaire Williams on his way to a triple-double, the Cardinal outrebounded the Huskies 25-12 before the break. Stanford also turned its dominance inside into good looks from deep too, shooting 44% from the field and going 4-of-11 from three-point range.
The Huskies struggles didn’t end there. Before the half, the Huskies turned the ball over 12 times and shot just 28% on field goals. Of the 10 players who saw action on the court in the first half, only four managed to score and three UW starters combined for two points by halftime. Junior Jamal Bey led the team with nine points at the break, and Green and Tsohonis both had five.
Washington also went 4-of-15 from three. Remove Bey from the equation and the team went 1-of-11 from beyond the arc in the first half, digging a hole that was simply too big to come back from. Tsohonis, who led the team with 24 points Thursday night, hopes the team can avoid starts like this in the future.
“It’s just more about taking it personal because I mean It shows,” Once we turned it on in the second half, you seen we were in the game and we were coming back. It’s just the little things so if we start out of the gates playing like that, playing like we want to come out and win from the start, I think we’re going to be fine and we’re going to start winning some games.”
Washington will now prepare to travel to the Bay Area where they take on California at Haas Pavilion Saturday, Jan. 9 at 12 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
