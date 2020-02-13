Offensive droughts cripple Washington’s chances amid losing streak

LOS ANGELES — In just the latest case of its offensive ineptitude, the Washington men’s basketball team had a scoreless streak reach over seven minutes in the second half of its 62-56 loss to USC, and a field goal drought last almost 10 minutes.
With 12:37 to play in the game, the Huskies (12-13, 2-10 Pac-12) led the Trojans (18-7, 7-5 Pac-12) after Isaiah Stewart made a layup to put them ahead by one. They finally broke the scoring drought with a pair of free throws from Jaden McDaniels with 5:27 on the clock. The UW wouldn’t hit a shot until the 3:45 mark, another Stewart layup.
In that stretch, Washington missed 10 field goals, and committed two turnovers.
“I thought we were fighting in the first half but I thought we let our guard down and let them back in the game rather than extend the lead,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “The one thing I’ve learned over time is you have to keep scoring on the road. We went through some times where we had some decent looks but we just couldn’t finish.”
While the offense wasn’t perfect in the first half, it was doing enough to steal a road win. Shooting 44.8% from the field with just seven turnovers and winning the battle on the boards, the Huskies were paced by the strong performance of McDaniels, who helped get them running.
“When we get in transition it’s hard to stop us,” McDaniels said. “That’s how we came back in the first half, and that’s how we had the lead too.”
The strong rebound play halted in the second half. The Trojans grabbed eight more than the Huskies, and extended possessions with five offensive rebounds in the second half, alone.
With the pace of play completely flipped from the first half, USC picked up steam with its home crowd, and Washington fell behind.
“We went away from what we was doing good,” McDaniels said. “It’s not just offense, we just let them hit threes. That’s something we don’t like when people do and that’s what we did.”
The Huskies had the same problems arise throughout the entirety of their now seven-game losing streak. In every loss, they struggled to rebound, turned the ball over way too often, but perhaps worst of all, go through stretches that effectively eliminate any chance of pulling out a win.
Tonight was just the latest example.
“Just like I told the team in there, ‘we gotta get to a point where we learn from this guys,’” Hopkins said. “The same kind of untimely turnover or untimely rushed shot, and making sure certain guys are getting the ball in a free flow, sometimes we forget about that.”
While the answers seem to be laid out in front of these young Huskies, they often haven’t put together consistent enough stretches to win games, and Thursday night’s loss to the Trojans is just another to add to the tape.
