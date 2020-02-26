Former transfers stepping up for UW early in the season

Buoyed by the play of its transfers, the No. 2 Washington softball team has found consistency in its players that didn’t start their careers in the purple and gold.
Four, in particular, have cemented their place in the Huskies’ (15-1) lineup, despite their beginnings.
Livy Schiele, a sophomore from San Diego, redshirted her freshman year at Auburn while recovering from an ACL injury. After sitting out a year, she transferred to the UW before the start of the 2019 season.
Two years removed from surgery, Schiele is fully recovered and is filled with confidence at the plate. In just 23 at-bats, Sciele has matched her 2019 season total with 12 hits and has a .607 on-base percentage.
Last season, she split time with fellow freshman Madison Huskey in right field, but Tarr has given most of the chances to Schiele this year, who has started each of the past seven games.
“It’s sometimes hard to compete in that environment when you don't really know when your next opportunity is,” Tarr said. “Last year we had a lot of platooning going on, but I think [Schiele] kind of came into this year with a better approach and the right attitude, that super competitive free-spirit mindset.”
Schiele isn’t the only former transfer producing for the Huskies this year. Pat Moore is also in her second year at the UW, after arriving from DePaul following her freshman year.
Moore, a junior, was the third pitcher on the Washington roster last year behind Taran Alvelo and Gabbie Plain. With Alvelo graduated, Moore has seen an increase in opportunities this season, emerging as Tarr’s first or second option behind Plain. In 21 1/3 innings, Moore leads the team with a 1.94 ERA, and her 26 strikeouts are five more than her 2019 season total.
“I'm learning to follow the process, just be myself on the mound,” Moore said. “I trust my stuff, I'm not really looking to strike people out, just looking to get outs for the team. I guess it's nice to have that, too.”
Moore has been called upon by coach Tarr in many tough situations, including against Nebraska on Saturday.
After cruising through four innings, Plain ran into trouble in the fifth, giving up consecutive doubles to allow the Cornhuskers to take the lead. The Huskies turned to Moore to finish the inning and she did just that, limiting the damage in the fifth with a groundout to end the threat. In the sixth, Moore worked a perfect inning against the heart of the Nebraska lineup before Washington won the game in the bottom half, earning the lefty her fifth win of the season.
“She’s definitely earned all of those opportunities,” Tarr said. “She still has a long way to go, and I think with her abilities, she's far from finished.”
Washington’s newest transfer to the team is sophomore infielder Baylee Klingler, who has started every game this season.
Klingler came to the UW from Texas A&M over the offseason after batting .289 for the Aggies in 2019. She has maintained that success at Washington, batting .347 through 16 games and leads the Huskies with 19 RBIs.
“I think it's really cool when people go through the transfer process,” second baseman Taryn Atlee, another former transfer herself, said. “I think for Baylee, she's doing everything that she needs to do and I just would advise her to continue to be herself. She adds so much to this team and so I'm really proud to see what she's doing. I would just stay to continue to be herself; that's really working out for her.”
Being herself has worked out not only for Klingler but for Atlee as well. The senior started her career at Rutgers and was a member of the All-Big Ten First Team before transferring to the UW after one season. Under Tarr, Atlee has been a three-year starter for the Huskies and has steadily improved since hitting .241 her sophomore year to posting a .450 average so far in her final season.
Three weeks into the season, Washington’s culture has become evident to the new faces in the program like Klinger and even freshmen like Kelley Lynch. Coming from a different university herself, Atlee believes the common thread between all these transfers and their play is the culture they play in Seattle.
“This program is really special, and I knew that the moment I stepped onto this campus,” she said. “The really big thing with us is we’re like a family and we all connect on a really cool level. You don't find that in a lot of places. We are surrounded by people where we just genuinely care about. We care about each other on and off the field. I think that's really special and that shows with how we play the game as well.”
