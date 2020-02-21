Bars the focus as Huskies head to ASU

The No. 13 Washington gymnastics team and senior Evanni Roberson made program history last weekend against No. 22 Arizona as Roberson notched a perfect 10.000 for the first time since 2004 and first perfect score for beam in program history. However, a slight hiccup on bars has the team centered on details against No. 31 Arizona State.
“We're looking forward to fixing the little details that were missing at the last meet,” Roberson said. “Obviously the bars were a little rough, so we're looking to come back and score a high 49 and out of it, and redeem ourselves.”
The Huskies earned an overall 48.575 on the bars, the lowest total on bars this season with two Huskies facing deductions after unexpected falls. Senior Michaela Nelson did well overall, earning a career-high 9.850 and getting second place individually.
“Focusing on little details like handstands, sticks and really focusing on our gymnastics and still going big today,” Roberson said. “Just putting ourselves in those pressure situations. So when we get to the meet, it's not a new thing.”
The Huskies were strong in their three remaining events, especially the beam in which the team earned their highest score in two seasons with a 49.425 and sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk achieving a career-high 9.900.
On the vault, junior Geneva Thompson led the Huskies as she took the individual title with also a career-high 9.925. The UW is attempting to remain consistent as a whole in all events, with close attention on the sticks.
“Probably just to get that stick again, I don't really focus on it as a whole, but that's just been the main focus, like in practice and at competition, just transferring over,” Thompson said. “And then competition, obviously, it's harder learning, but just repeating that, and hopefully getting that perfect score.”
As the Huskies are seeking their sixth win in a row this season, a big part of their strong performance lies in their energy and confidence before stepping out into each event. At training, it also means focusing on quality training rather than overworking according to assistant coach Chad Wiest.
“I think they performed very well last weekend,” Wiest said. “And our goal is just kind of take that energy, take that composure and bring it out to the road with us. A little lighter week this week in the gym, where we're really just quality over quantity and really dive in, so hopefully it just shows up this weekend.”
On top of improving on each event, the Huskies are yet to reach a 197 this season on the road, which is a huge goal as they compete against the Sun Devils this weekend.
“I think the same mentality we've had just like, it's a no pressure situation, because we know we're good enough to hit a 197 when we just do our gymnastics and have fun,” Roberson said. “So that's mental Hallelujah we're going into ASU.”
The Huskies head to the Desert Financial Arena in a meet against the Sun Devils on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
