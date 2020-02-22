Aggressive, efficient Carter a major part in streak-snapping Washington win

Early in the first half of its 87-52 win against California, it seemed like more of the same for the Washington men’s basketball team.
Just about halfway through the first period, Golden Bears’ forward DJ Thorpe’s dunk after a UW turnover pushed Cal’s lead to 17-11. The only reason the Huskies (13-15, 3-12 Pac-12) were even that close in the first place was because of junior Nahziah Carter.
“The way Naz started was a huge boost for us,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “He’s such a confident player, when he’s scoring his defense elevates and he was flying around today. Really happy for him.”
Carter, who at times has cut a frustrated figure in the midst of Washington’s nine-game losing streak, came out hot on Saturday. The junior scored seven of the first nine UW points, showing off his midrange game and his driving ability. A Carter layup just before Thorpe’s dunk had cut the lead to just four.
Thorpe’s basket would be the last field goal Cal would score for the entire first half. Washington went on a 32-9 run and continued to apply pressure out of the break. And at the heart of the offensive barrage was Carter.
Carter finished the game with a team-high 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including an efficient 2-of-2 performance from three-point range. Carter also added three rebounds, and a steal while playing at the top of the Huskies’ 2-3 zone. In his 28 minutes on the court, Washington was plus-38.
“You need Naz to have great offensive games — [Jaden McDaniels], and Isaiah [Stewart].” Hopkins said. “We got a lot of great players to surround them with but those guys have to score for us and make plays.”
The junior was quick to deflect any praise to his teammates, but an agressive, efficient Carter could go a long way towards Washington’s second-half struggles this season. Since Pac-12 play began, he has taken 10 or more shots nine times. In the same period, he’s shot over 50% in four games.
On Saturday, for just the second time since conference play, he did both. And it allowed Washington a platform to make its comeback.
“I just came out ready today,” Carter said. “My teammates were finding me in great spots for me to shoot my best shots so credit to my teammates.”
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
