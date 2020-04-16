Lots of change coming on the UW offensive line

If there was one position group that we could have learned the most about during the Washington football team’s spring ball, it would have been the offensive line. The Huskies will lose three starters with Nick Harris, Trey Adams, and Jared Hilbers all graduating, meaning the UW will have new players at both tackle spots and center when the team eventually gets to suit back up.
Then at his Thursday teleconference, offensive line coach Scott Huff announced that both Jaxson Kirkland and Luke Wattenberg could move away from their starting guard positions.
So make that new faces at as many as all five spots on the line.
Here’s what we learned from Huff’s conference call:
The returning starters
Washington had a run of 25 consecutive games with Wattenberg and Kirkland at left and right tackle, respectively, before the latter suffered an injury that kept him out of the Apple Cup and Las Vegas Bowl last year. Now, though, it seems that neither may start the 2020 season at their old positions.
Huff said that Kirkland, who has yet to play anywhere other than right guard for the Huskies, will try to move over to tackle this year.
“I’m biased, but I think he’s going to be really good,” Huff said. “He’s tough. He’s tough as nails. He’s on a mission to be the best, and it’s just exciting talking to him and the passion that he has. I’m a huge believer in that dude. If we had to get in a foxhole, that’s probably the first guy I’m going with.”
Wattenberg, who also has starting experience at tackle, could be moving inward; he was the first name out of Huff’s mouth when the topic turned to the UW’s next center.
“He fits that bill there, and he’s got a lot of experience,” Huff said. “It’s something that I know that he would look forward to doing, and we’ve talked about that. Body-type-wise, leadership-wise, and athletically, he could certainly excel at that position.”
Speaking of centers…
There isn’t a clear favorite to replace Harris in the middle of the UW line; when asked for the list of candidates, Huff put out nearly a third of UW’s rostered linemen, and none of them are obviously in front of everyone else.
“We have a pretty good group of candidates,” he said. “It would have been really nice to see who’s going to end up being that guy, but we’ll find that out sooner or later hopefully.”
Wattenberg has more playing experience than anybody else in the offensive line room now, but none at center. Matteo Mele appeared in five games as Harris’ backup in his redshirt freshman season, including a start at Arizona. Cole Norgaard was Harris’ backup in 2018, but missed last season with an injury.
Rounding out the group Huff put forward was Will Pliska, Washington’s scout team center last year, as well as true freshmen Myles Murao and Geirean Hatchett, both of whom enrolled early and spent winter quarter strength training with the team.
With Washington’s quarterback competition equally as open — and of course, with no in-person practices on the horizon — it could be a while before UW’s top tandem takes shape.
“Certainly camaraderie is really important in those two spots because they’re two huge leadership roles, at least in our offense,” Huff said. “But I think the guys will have enough time to get it all sorted out.”
Luciano staying on the line
Corey Luciano, who transferred to Montlake from junior college as a center, reversed his number from 74 to 47 last year when he made the move from offensive line to tight end.
Before the bowl game, the number switched back, and Luciano went back to the O-Line room. This year he’s set to stay there, but Huff didn’t make it sound like he would likely work into the center battle. Instead, he said that Luciano will try to move over to tackle.
According to the UW roster, Luciano added nine pounds in the winter, but at 277 pounds is the lightest returning lineman the Huskies have. Washington hasn’t played a tackle listed at under 285 pounds since 2010.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
