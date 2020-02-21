Huskies look to rebound against Illini in Seattle

The No. 20 Washington women’s tennis team looks to get back to its winning ways against Illinois this weekend at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.
The Huskies’ only opponents this weekend are the Illini (3-6) from the Big Ten. The Illini are in the midst of a five-match losing streak, with their most recent victory coming on Feb. 2. However, it should be noted that three of those losses came in the ITA National Indoor Championships.
Washington will come into this match as the favorites, looking to bounce back from last Sunday’s loss to Kansas. The Huskies (8-3) are 8-1 against Illinois in previous meetings, but the Illini came out victorious in the most recent meeting two years ago.
“Same preparation, just working hard everyday,” senior Natsuho Arakawa said. “I think what’s important for us is just doing the same thing and keeping our heads up to prepare for the tough matches to come.”
The Huskies struggles in singles lead to their loss against the Jayhawks last weekend. This time out, the Dawgs will look to improve that area of their game, having just one match to play this weekend.
“Last weekend was tough on the road,” head coach Robin Stephenson said. “Obviously, it was good to get that first win, but I think there’s a lot to learn from that second day. This week we’re just going to get back to work and clean up some of the things we saw on Sunday and get ready for a good Illinois team that’s coming in here.”
A bright spot for the Huskies in singles this season has been Arakawa. She has yet to be beaten this season, winning all 11 of her matches. Arakawa remains the only Washington player to remain unbeaten in singles.
“I think for me the biggest thing is just taking points one at a time and doing what I can,” Arakawa said. “I’m enjoying being on this team and want to win for the team, that’s my goal. I think that’s why I’m enjoying the process. Even when matches are tough, I feel like I’m enjoying the process of figuring things out and trying to bring the win to the team.”
This weekend marks the first home match for the Huskies since Feb 1. Washington has been noticeably strong at home, posting an impressive 6-1 record.
Washington faces off against Illinois at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
