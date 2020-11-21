COVID-19 cancels Husky Classic, delays start of UW men's basketball

Fans of the Washington men's basketball team are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the start of the season.
Just four days before the UW was supposed to open its schedule with the Husky Classic on Nov. 25 against Portland State, the program announced the tournament will be canceled because of COVID-19 issues among visiting teams.
"We're obviously disappointed for our student-athletes who have been getting ready for the start of the season, but we understand the necessity of the protocols put in place to protect their safety during this time," head coach Mike Hopkins said.
Program shutdowns at both Cal State Fullerton and San Diego because of COVID-19, along with Portland State's uncertain availability based on its status with the Oregon Health Authority guidelines, led to the cancellation of the tournament.
"We're going to keep looking to get games on the schedule," Hopkins said. "But the health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important thing right now."
As of Nov. 18, the UW Athletics Department has 554 student-athletes who've gone through testing protocols; there are five current active cases. Since the return of student-athletes June 15, Washington has seen 51 positive cases.
Washington's next scheduled game as of now will be against Utah in Salt Lake City on Dec. 3.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.