Huskies continue hot streak with road win against Cal

The No. 7 Washington men’s soccer team finished another weekend perfect after securing a 1-0 win against Cal on Sunday afternoon.
In his fifth start in goal this season, true freshman Sam Fowler produced another shutout in the victory, saving two shots but getting plenty of help from his back line. Of the Golden Bears’ 12 shots, just two were on target, but one of them nearly went by the rookie.
In the 89th minute holding on to a one-goal lead, Cal forward Francisco Perez cruised his way past the UW backline for the Bears’ best chance of the match, but a shot across the goal was saved by a leaping Fowler who knocked the ball away with one hand.
A minute later, the lead would hold and the Huskies (10-1, 4-0 Pac-12) grabbed yet another win. Washington is without a loss in Pac-12 play through the second weekend for the first time since 2013, when they were 3-0-1 through two weeks in conference. It’s their first 4-0 start in conference since 2000.
On the offensive end, Washington broke through in the 30th minute, when a shot saved by Cal keeper Drake Callender fell right to the leg of Christian Soto, who dropped a quick pass off to Blake Bodily to finish the chance with a score.
The goal was Bodily’s fourth of the season in nine matches played. The junior has notched at least one point in all but two of those nine matches.
The Dawgs will return home next weekend for a single game against Oregon State on Sunday at 3 p.m.
