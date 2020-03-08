Huskies beat Gaels to wrap up weekend in the Bay

The No. 2 Washington softball team wrapped up its nonconference season with a 3-2 win over Saint Mary’s in San Jose.
Sophomore Baylee Klingler, who made her first start in the outfield of the season — led the way at the plate going 2-for-3 for her eighth consecutive multi-hit game, adding an RBI and run that would ultimately be the difference. In Washington’s past final two weekends of nonconference play, she went 20-for-28, with seven extra-base hits and 14 RBIs.
She paced an offense that was a little quiet, but quite efficient early. The Huskies (23-2) only put five runners on base in the first four innings, but three of them came around to cross home plate.
Senior catcher Morganne Flores led the bottom of the fourth off with a single to left field. Klingler followed that with a single of her own, and sophomore SilentRain Espinoza brought both runners home on a double to the wall in center that ended up being the difference.
Junior Pat Moore started in the circle for the Huskies, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second but allowing a run in the third before getting a quick hook. She went 2 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two walks. Freshman Brook Nelson, who began the game as the UW’s designated player, replaced her and earned the win
Washington struck first in the bottom of the first inning, plating a run on a double by Klinger that hit high off the wall in left field. Saint Mary’s came back in the top of the third to tie it off of Moore. The Gaels added a run in the top of the sixth off of Nelson (3-0), but Kaija Gibson — who came in for Klingler in right field — threw the would-be tying run out at the plate to keep the Huskies ahead.
Gabbie Plain came in to pitch the seventh, and because of a dropped third strike, racked up four strikeouts to earn her second save of the year.
Washington will finally come back to Seattle for to make its season debut at Husky Softball Stadium with an exhibition against the U.S. National Team on Thursday.
