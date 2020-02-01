Instant: New lineup, same results in UW loss to ASU

Head coach Mike Hopkins rolled out a new starting lineup on Saturday against Arizona State, but the Washington men’s basketball team still couldn’t get the job done, losing 87-83. The loss was the fifth straight for the Huskies (12-11, 2-8 Pac-12), and ties the number of losses Washington suffered in 2017-18, Hopkins’ first year with the program.
Both changes involved true freshman, as Marcus Tsohonis moved into the starting point guard role for redshirt freshman Jamal Bey and RaeQuan Battle replaced Jaden McDaniels, sliding junior Nahziah Carter down to small forward.
The Huskies shot just 38.5% from the floor in the first half, including an abysmal 3-of-15 performance from the three-point line. And while the Huskies continued to shoot, the Sun Devils killed them down low, scoring 16 points in the paint against the UW’s eight.
But with Arizona State leading by nine with 10 minutes to play in the first half, Washington went on a 10-2 run, led by two three-pointers from junior Hameir Wright, the only UW player to make more than one three in the half. Washington also added 10 points from the charity stripe, keeping the Huskies within striking distance trailing just six at the half.
Both teams came out slow after the break, and neither made a field goal until five minutes into the second half when ASU junior Alonzo Verge Jr. scored a short jumper to break the streak.
However, free throws continued to be the theme of the game for the rest of the half though. The teams combined for 49 fouls and the Huskies were in the double bonus with over 10 minutes remaining in the second half. The game also saw a grand total of 68 free throws attempted.
Making his first career start, Tsohonis lead the team in points with 19 and also added two assists, and five rebounds. He also turned the ball over four times and the Huskies were plus-two with him on the court.
Other standout contributors for Washington include Wright, who went 3-of-4 form three and freshman Isaiah Stewart, who added 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Coming off the bench, McDaniels had six points, all on free throws, and two rebounds in 20 minutes.
But it wasn’t enough to stop the Sun Devils, lead like they normally are by junior Remy Martin with 19 points. ASU also got 18-point performances from Verge Jr., senior Rob Edwards, and junior Romello White, as well as a double digit outing from junior Khalid Thomas off the bench.
A late 7-1 run by the Huskies with 29 seconds left on the clock made it close, but once again, Washington came up short.
Up Next
Washington will make the trek across the Cascades to Pullman to take Washington State on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Cougars (13-10, 4-6 Pac-12) split the weekend with a two-point win against Arizona State before being blown out 66-49 by Arizona.
