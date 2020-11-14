3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on Oregon State

The Washington football team opens its ever-changing 2020 season against Oregon State Saturday night with a lot at stake in a brutally short schedule. Before the Huskies take the field at Husky Stadium, let’s put the Beavers beneath the microscope.
3 numbers to know
8: The Huskies are in the midst of an eight-game win streak over their northwest rivals, which has never really been close. Since the UW started the streak with a three-point win in 2012, the Huskies’ narrowest margin of victory has been 12 points — which just so happened to have taken place in last year’s 19-7 affair in Corvallis.
43.14: Former UW head coach Chris Petersen had the Beavers’ number. In the seven games under his regime, the Huskies averaged over 43 points on offense against OSU. Under first-year head coach Jimmy Lake and brand-new offensive coordinator John Donovan, it’ll be interesting to see if the men in purple-and-gold can maintain such an astronomical scoring clip.
48: OSU junior quarterback Tristan Gebbia threw the ball 48 times last week against Washington State in his second career start. The UW’s secondary has been notoriously lights-out over the course of Lake’s tenure as a member of the coaching staff, so it’ll be interesting to see if OSU head coach Jonathan Smith decides to throw the ball close to 50 times on Saturday.
2 players to watch
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. - Outside Linebacker/EDGE rusher
The Beavers’ redshirt senior Hamilcar Rashed Jr. stands out as the unquestioned leader on the defensive side of the ball. An All-Pac-12 First-Teamer and First-Team All-American in 2019, Rashed Jr. had 14 sacks last season and 22.5 tackles-for-loss — tied for third in all of FBS. Perhaps the elongated 2020 offseason got to him, though: last week, he tallied just two tackles and zero sacks against the Cougars.
Jermar Jefferson - Running Back
As much as Rashed Jr. does for the defense, junior running back Jermar Jefferson does the same for the offense. Jefferson averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 115 per game as a freshman in 2018 before defenses figured out they should probably stop him in 2019. Still, he averaged close to five yards per carry in 2019 and got off to a hot start in 2020, scoring three touchdowns in the opener against WSU.
1 recap of last week
OSU came out lethargically in Saturday night’s 38-28 season-opening loss to the Cougars, falling behind 28-7 midway through the third quarter. The Cougar defense stifled the Beavers for much of the night, until Jefferson showed up for OSU, scoring three touchdowns in the final two quarters as an offensive workhorse.
With 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jefferson’s third score of the game made it 31-28, narrowing the deficit to just three points. But, once again, the Beavers didn’t have an answer for WSU, who scored on the next play to seal the victory.
