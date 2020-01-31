UW cruise to comfortable win over Portland

The No. 23 Washington women’s tennis team put up another strong display on Friday, taking down Portland 7-0. The Huskies (6-2) jumped out to a strong start, securing the doubles victory, following up their strong performance against Kentucky last week.
“I thought we came out really well in doubles,” said head coach Robin Stephenson. “I thought we had great energy. We’re really intentional about the way we play doubles which is what we’ve been practicing this week. I was really impressed with how we used that momentum going into singles and how we kept our foot on the gas the whole time.”
Playing doubles together for the first time this quarter, senior Katarina Kopcalic and sophomore Nika Zupancic put on an impressive display, cruising to a 6-0 victory which set the tone for the rest of the day.
“It’s easy playing with Nika because she brings so much energy to the team,” Kopcalic said. She’s the one always bringing you up. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose the point, she’s always coming back and playing the next point just as strong.”
Their victory was quickly followed up by a dominant 6-1 win from No.1 pairing of senior Natsuho Arakawa and junior Vanessa Wong. The duo remains unbeaten at the top court in doubles this season for the Huskies.
The last doubles matchup saw a new face inserted into the lineup as sophomore Delara Zamani partnered with fellow sophomore Zoey Weil as the No.3 pair. However, with the score 5-4 in favor of the Pilots (1-2), their matchup was left unfinished.
Washington’s dominance continued in singles. The Huskies quickly extended their lead with assertive victories from Arakawa and Weil before securing the decisive point through Wong’s win. Arakawa’s display keeps her undefeated on the winter season while Weil’s win snaps a three-match singles losing streak.
Wong also continued her good form this season, winning her eighth singles match of the season. Winning the first set 6-3, Wong stayed focused to win the second set by the same scoreline (6-3).
Zupancic, who had lost four straight entering Friday, bounced back with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on court No. 4, and her doubles teammate for the day, Kopcalic, also picked up a win for the first time in her past three singles matches.
“I worked a lot this week on bouncing back from last week and focusing on things I want to improve on,” said Kopcalic. “Honestly, I was just focusing on that the whole time, not so much the score, but just focusing on what I need to be doing every single point and I think it paid off.”
At No. 6, freshman Ashley Chang was back in the lineup for the first time since the opening weekend of the match of the quarter. Her return to action saw her win 6-4, 6-4, improving her season record to 2-0.
“I thought the focus was really high today,” Stephenson said. “We closed out all of those matches in two sets, had a high level of focus and high level of play.”
The Huskies continue their season tomorrow, playing at home against Purdue at 1 p.m.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
