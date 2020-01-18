Huskies struggle to finish, but answer other questions in tight loss to No. 8 Ducks

After controlling the tempo throughout a win against Oregon State and through the the first half against No. 8 Oregon, the Washington men’s basketball team was unable to finish in a 64-61 overtime loss.
The Huskies (12-7, 2-4 Pac-12) looked like a completely different team this weekend, after dropping two contests in the Bay with a lackluster offense. They played perhaps their best half of the season in the opening 20 minutes, scoring 37 points, shooting over 40% from the field, and drilling five three-pointers to take a commanding double-digit lead into the break.
That lead persisted until around midway through the second half, when the Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12) finally found their footing and closed the game on a 32-13 run to steal away the victory in overtime. While the Huskies slowed on offense and made just five baskets in the second half and overtime, combined, the Ducks made 13.
With the game on the line again, this time Payton Pritchard was the opposing player who came up huge, knocking down a contested 30-plus footer with 3.4 seconds left in OT. Saturday afternoon’s loss to Oregon marks the third in which Washington has held a double-digit lead and lost.
“Our offense got a little stale, we got tired and it stopped our movement,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “I thought that really hurt us. With all that being said, we missed a couple foul shots which could have closed the game. Sometimes that happens in the game of basketball.”
But while the problems with finishing games has continued into conference season, the Huskies were able to answer questions about who would run the show on the offensive end.
“Marcus has really solved the Quade issue,” Hopkins said.
The freshman Tsohonis logged his second-straight double-digit scoring game, going for 14 points and also securing four rebounds with two assists. After the game, Hopkins acknowledged that Tsohonis helped slow the game down against the Ducks’ press, which helped them in the first half but hurt in the second.
“The problem was he settled everything down almost to a lull at the end,” Hopkins said. “We ran three sets over and over and over and we were just slower and in molasses, we weren’t popping it and the ball wasn’t moving.”
The result was a lack of execution in late clock situations, with the Huskies trying to force the ball down to Isaiah Stewart and turning it over 10 times in the second half alone. But Stewart wasn’t giving them any reason not to try and get him the ball, going for 25 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks in his most dominant effort of the season.
Where Stewart was able to get the ball with relative ease in the first half, it got a lot harder to do so after Oregon adjusted.
“That’s on me, kinda,” Tsohonis said. “I didn’t get us in the right positions, people weren’t in the right positions, we were feeling chaotic. We were shooting bad shots at the end of the clock, I kinda put that on me — being the point guard on the floor — not getting everyone to their positions.”
Tsohonis was also unable to make four free throws down the stretch that might have won the Huskies the game late.
“I missed four of them, it’s just those little things,” Tsohonis said. “I take that on me, with free throws, missing four. We win the game if I make free throws, that’s on me.”
In their postgame press conference, Stewart followed Tsohonis unprompted on the free throw issue:
“It’s on everyone,” Stewart said. “I missed foul shots tonight too, everyone missed free throws. We gotta do a better job focusing.”
But despite the same challenges and struggles that have plagued them all season, the Huskies have found answers to previous questions.
After Quade Green was ruled academically ineligible a week ago, Tsohonis stepped up to play 65 combined minutes this weekend and run the offense after previously designated for a redshirt season.
After shooting 24% from three in their first four games of Pac-12 play, RaeQuan Battle has shown he can hit shots from behind the arc, following an 11-point performance against the Beavers. Now, they have to put the pieces together and solve the last of their problems, with an NCAA tournament berth becoming more unlikely by the game.
“We’re close, we show so many great signs, we just have to get over the hump,” Hopkins said.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
