‘Moving forward is the best thing we can do’: Hopkins addresses Carter’s departure

Four days after his departure from the Washington men’s basketball team and almost eight weeks after the senior’s suspension from all team activities, head coach Mike Hopkins spoke to the press about former basketball player Nahziah Carter, who was found responsible for sexually assaulting two students in two separate university investigations.
“As leader of this program, I hold myself, our student-athletes, and our staff to the highest standards on and off the court and we hold ourselves accountable to those standards,” Hopkins said. “For that reason, [Carter] is no longer part of this program.”
Carter announced via Twitter he was leaving the school to pursue a professional career Dec. 4. According to reports from ESPN, the Rochester, New York, native was close to agreeing to a contract with Melbourne United in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) through the Next Stars program. The NBL has since rescinded its offer.
Initially suspended from all team activities Oct. 15 after the first university investigation found him responsible for violating the student code of conduct regarding sexual assault, Carter appealed the decision; the appeal was denied Dec. 2.
“I don’t take these allegations lightly,” Hopkins said. “It’s very important to educate our kids. My heart goes out to the victims. I can’t imagine what they’re experiencing and it’s very important we learn lessons from all the different things we’re going through on and off the court.”
Hopkins said the team had begun the process to dismiss Carter from the program when the senior announced he was leaving the university. However, Hopkins said he didn’t mention the reasons for Carter’s departure in his initial statement because it was a “university issue.”
“There is a process, and we had to let it play out,” Hopkins said.
Had Carter been eligible to play, he would have been Washington’s top-returning scorer. In October, when initially asked about the senior’s status following his suspension, Hopkins stated losing Carter would have a huge impact on the team.
“Hopefully he can come back, and if not it would be a huge loss for us,” he said in a teleconference call Oct. 26, according to The Seattle Times.
Now, Hopkins hopes his team can move forward and grow — both as basketball players and as people.
“Moving forward is the best thing we can do right now,” he said.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
