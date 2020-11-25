Freshman step up when Huskies need them most

At every press conference ahead of the Washington women’s basketball team's season-opening matchup against against San Diego State in Las Vegas, head coach Jody Wynn called on her freshman to rise to the occasion after injuries left the team scrambling for contributors.
On Wednesday, the freshman did just that.
“Our two freshman guards stepped up at the end,” Wynn said. “One made a big offensive play, one made a big defensive play.”
Freshman guard Tameiya Sadler was the hero of the night in her first game for the Huskies (1-0), scoring a clutch bucket with four seconds remaining to give the UW a 61-59 win against SDSU. Sadler finished the night with 12 points, two assists, and three rebounds.
Sadler was the star of the night, but she was not alone when it came to strong first impressions in a UW uniform. Guard Jadya Noble also had a strong performance scoring eight points and grabbing nine rebounds. Forward Alexis Whitfield was the only other Washington freshman to score finishing the night with four points and three rebounds
The Washington freshmen were expected to step up after the loss of senior guard Missy Peterson and last season's leading scorer for the Huskies Amber Melgoza. This was especially true at the guard positions, where Sadler and Noble both started for Washington.
While this is only game one, Washington will be encouraged by the play it got from its young stars.
Huskies shoot poorly in opener
It wasn’t all positive for the Huskies in the season opener, shooting poorly from the field and especially from beyond the arc.
The Huskies opened the game shooting very poorly in the first two quarters going 6-of-22 in the first quarter and 6-of-18 in the second. The three-point shooting was even worse in the first with the Huskies only making 2-of-14 shots.
Fortunately for the Huskies the shooting picked up in the second half averaging close to 50 percent from the field in the second half. The same can not be for Washington’s three-point shooting, making only one three pointer in the second half after shooting nine.
Even Washington’s leading scorers were not immune to the shooting bug. Leading scorers sophomore center Quay Miller and junior forward Haley Van Dyke combined for a total 14-of-40 from the field and 2-of-11 from three.
“I told Haley let’s learn from it and move on,” Wynn said. “She’s a much better player than the way she performed, I think it was just nerves and the pressure of the situation.”
