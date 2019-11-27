Dawgs come back to reverse sweep Cal in five sets

The No. 9 Washington volleyball team pulled out the dramatics again, coming all the way back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Cal in five sets (22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 24-26 15-6).
The Huskies (24-5, 15-4 Pac-12) found themselves down 18-11 in the fourth set, but came back to win it in extra points. From there, it was all UW, with Maria Bogomolova serving the Dawgs out to a 4-0 lead, and the Huskies going up by as many as nine in the deciding win.
Kara Bajema led the way with her fourth straight game with 20 kills, racking up 25 at a .311 clip. Samantha Drechsel and Claire Hoffman both finished in double digits as well, with 16 and 10 kills, respectively.
Defensive struggles, paired with a strong defense from the Golden Bears (20-9, 11-9 Pac-12), led to the Huskies starting the match down two sets to none. They just couldn’t seem to put the ball down on the court, with Cal players getting to most of them.
Despite minimizing errors in the first set, the Huskies couldn’t seem to get enough kills. In the second set, kills weren’t as much of a problem but errors rose. Quite a few balls went just out of bounds. The Cal defense continued to keep the Huskies from scoring, and the Golden Bears also added two aces for an all-around solid serve-receive performance.
The third set wasn’t perfect — Washington’s serve-receive still struggled and the team only hit .109 — but things were better for the Huskies. Washington’s defense had 17 digs in the third set alone, along with five blocks, and the successful defense made the difference. With Cal hitting only .100, the Huskies took their first set win of the match despite a less-than-stellar hitting performance.
The same defensive issues returned in the fourth set, at least early on. But the Huskies came back, and they came back big. Cal went up 18-11, and Washington responded to the match 21-21 before going on to take the set.
The Huskies will finish their regular season Saturday at 5 p.m., looking for revenge against No. 25 Washington State.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
