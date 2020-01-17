Huskies put up a fight in second half, but can’t come back against Arizona State

The Washington women’s basketball team put up a fight with a strong defensive performance, but couldn’t get past Arizona State’s defense in a 67-50 loss.
The Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12) didn’t have many opportunities to score early in the game. They didn’t score a field goal for 12 and a half minutes in the first half, and one-third of their 18 points came off free throws.
Arizona State’s defense didn’t just prevent the Huskies from scoring, but also from keeping possession of the ball for long. Washington made five field goals in the first half on 23 shots, and almost half of those shots were three-pointers that the Huskies had to settle for after failing to get past the ASU defense.
Defensively Washington was a lot stronger, forcing ten ASU turnovers in the first half, and 15 in the game.
Washington came out of halftime looking like a different team. While Arizona State got the first five points of the third quarter, the Huskies turned it around with an 8-0 run to get back in the game. In the third quarter alone the Dawgs outscored their own total from the first half and had possibly their most offensively successful third quarter of the season.
The Huskies couldn’t complete the comeback, however. ASU scored only one less point than the Dawgs in the third quarter, and while Washington closed the deficit to eight points, that was the closest it got.
Despite the loss, the Huskies played one of their best second halves of the season. They went from shooting a little over 20% in the first half to nearly 50% in the second and fought back against ASU’s tough defense.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
